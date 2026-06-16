Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh latest world news Abhijeet Dipke slapped Fox Den Dia Mirza Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice google ceo Diljit Dosnajh
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal

Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal

Israel could strike Iran again if Tehran rebuilds its nuclear or missile capabilities, saying the US-Iran agreement does not bind Israel and fails to address core security concerns.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 05:18 IST

Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) CEO Sagiv Steinberg has warned that Israel may carry out fresh military strikes against Iran if Tehran rebuilds its nuclear programme or ballistic missile capabilities despite the announced US-Iran agreement, saying the deal does not bind Israel and may fall short of addressing its core security concerns. Speaking to ANI, Steinberg said Israel remains committed to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and would not hesitate to act independently if it detects renewed threats emanating from the Islamic Republic.

Israel Signals Possible Action Against Iran

‘If Israel sees again that Iran is rebuilding the ballistic missile industry, rebuilding nuclear capability, we will have a problem, and Israel should, and Israel would go to another attack in Iran even without the US,’ Steinberg said.

His remarks come amid discussions surrounding the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran on Monday, which is expected to be formally signed on Friday. While US President Donald Trump has described the agreement as a major step towards regional stability, Israeli officials have expressed reservations about certain aspects of the deal.

You Might Be Interested In

US-Iran Deal Under Scrutiny From Israel

Steinberg acknowledged Trump’s strong support for Israel, describing him as one of the country’s closest allies. ‘Trump is the greatest ally of Israel. Let’s not forget it. He started the war together with Israel. He sees Israel, and also the American defence industry sees it as the greatest ally that the US ever had,’ he said. However, he stressed that differences between allies are inevitable and suggested that discussions between Washington and Jerusalem on the agreement are likely to continue.

According to Steinberg, the agreement is strictly between Washington and Tehran and does not place obligations on Israel. ‘The agreement is between the US and Iran. It doesn’t involve Israel. As far as the Israeli government, as I can see now, what they are saying at high levels of the Israeli government, the agreement doesn’t apply to Israel,’ he said.

Concerns Over Uranium Enrichment Provisions

On the nuclear issue, Steinberg voiced concern over reports that the agreement may allow Iran to enrich uranium at low levels. He argued that such a provision could leave room for future risks if not accompanied by strict controls over Iran’s existing stockpiles and nuclear infrastructure. ‘What we know for now, only we know from the Iranian side and what President Trump said today, that Iran will have the capability to enrich uranium at a low level inside Iran,’ he said.

‘If the Iranians can enrich uranium and there won’t be any deal about the stockpile of uranium over there, I think that it’s only a matter of time when Israel will have to act alone in order to get Iran back to the negotiating table,’ he added.

Israel-Iran Confrontations

Steinberg further said he does not believe the agreement marks the end of the conflict between Israel and Iran, predicting recurring confrontations if Tehran is perceived to be rebuilding military capabilities. ‘I think we are in a new situation that it’s going to be rounds of fight between Israel and Iran once a year, twice a year, or once in two years. Every time Israel will see a threat coming from Iran, she will have to act,’ he said.

He also noted that many in Israel were disappointed with the reported terms of the agreement, arguing that the country cannot accept a scenario in which Iran emerges as a dominant regional power.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Russian Air Strikes Hit Kyiv Pechersk Lavra Monastery, Kill 11 In Ukraine | Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal
Tags: ballistic missiles Iraniran nuclear dealIsrael security policyisrael-iran tensionsJCFAmiddle east conflictnuclear programme IranSagiv SteinbergUS foreign policyUS Iran agreement

RELATED News

‘I May Be Involved, I May Not’: Will Donald Trump Attend Friday’s Iran Peace Deal Signing?

Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH

America’s Powerful B-52 Stratofortress Crashes Near Edwards Air Force Base In California | Watch

What Is $300 Billion Reconstruction Deal And Could It Delay US-Iran Agreement?

UK Teacher Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing And Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby

LATEST NEWS

Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident

Serena Williams Next Match At Berlin Open 2026: Check Live Streaming Timings, TV Channels And Full Doubles Draw Schedule

Spain vs Cabo Verde Match Report: Blue Sharks Pull Off Historic Goalless Draw Against Reigning European Champions At Atlanta Stadium — FIFA World Cup 2026

UK Teacher Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing And Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby

31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia

US And Iran Sign MoU To End War, Strait of Hormuz Traffic Set to Resume

SSC Correction Deadline Extended To June 20

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After India A’s Super Over Defeat; Senior Players Forced to Intervene—WATCH Video

Man Accused of Slapping Abhijeet Dipke Reveals Why He Slapped CJP Founder

2 Workers Die, 6 Injured Including Owner in Mysuru Pub Fire

Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal
Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal
Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal
Israel Warns Of Possible Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Program Amid US-Iran Deal

QUICK LINKS