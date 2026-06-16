Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Opens Above 76,500, Nifty Near 23,900; Can Markets Climb Further?

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Tuesday witnessed Indian stock markets starting on an upbeat note following their performance in the day before, with investors retaining their optimism as prices of crude oil continued to decline while there were chances of solving the tensions prevailing between Iran and the USA. The BSE Sensex index was up 262.44 points at 76,526.77 compared to its previous closing of 76,264.33. Markets are finally seeing some relief after weeks of concerns over geopolitical tensions and rising crude prices. Benchmark indices are holding firm and sentiment is slowly improving in early trade Tuesday, with sectoral indices largely trading higher.

At 9.30 am, the Sensex was trading around 76,578, up over 300 points, whereas the Nifty was hovering near 23,920, up nearly 66 points. Gains on the back of lower oil prices helped the improvement in expectations about inflation, India’s trade balance and the country’s economic stability.

What’s Driving Stock Markets Higher Today?

The sharp fall in global crude oil prices has been the biggest trigger for the rally. India imports over 80 per cent of its crude oil needs and therefore oil prices are a key driver of inflation, corporate profitability and the country’s current account deficit.

Oil prices are cooling and the United States and Iran are reportedly making diplomatic efforts, which leaves investors more comfortable taking new positions in equities. The softer crude outlook has also alleviated concerns of imported inflation and eased pressure on the rupee.

Crude Oil Benchmark Price (USD/Barrel) Change (USD) Change (%) WTI Crude 80.75 0.00 0.00% Brent Crude 83.02 -0.15 -0.18%

(At 9:30 AM)

Market players are also encouraged by the RBI’s recent measures to improve liquidity and attract foreign capital. Foreign institutional investors have also begun to show signs of returning to Indian equities after weeks of cautious positioning.

Which Stocks Are Early Gainers?

Technology and financial stocks were among the biggest drivers behind the market’s rise.

HCLTech was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising more than 2 per cent in early trade. Both Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv registered gains of about 1.5 per cent each due to healthy buying.

Other notable winners included Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, TCS, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, BEL and UltraTech Cement were some of the stocks that declined but their losses were marginal.

Is The IT Sector Back In Focus?

Information technology stocks gained nearly 0.9 per cent with strong buying interest.

There was good buying interest in big-cap IT stocks like HCLTech, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Which Sectors Lifted The Market Today?

It could be said that the rally was largely broad based because almost all of the sectoral indices were seeing positive action.

The Nifty Consumer Durables index moved up by close to 1 per cent. The IT, realty, media, and FMCG sectors also posted good gains. Financial services stocks continued to support the market and helped benchmark indices to hold on to their early gains.

However, the metals remained among the worst performers with the Nifty Metals index slipping more than 1.4 per cent in morning trade.

Will Nifty Cross 24,000?

Now comes the psychological challenge of crossing the 24,000 mark for Nifty 50. The index has gained significantly after pressure from higher crude prices and foreign fund outflows during the recent Iran-related tensions.

Analysts think the market may attempt another run at the 24,000 level in the coming sessions if crude oil prices continue to soften and geopolitical risks remain contained. Global developments, foreign fund flows and upcoming economic data will also remain in focus to take fresh direction.

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