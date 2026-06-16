Kerala Weather Today 16 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds, Yellow Alert for Ernakulam and Kottayam

Kerala Weather Today: Kerala is set to experience cloudy and isolated rainfall weather as the southwest monsoon seems to weaken across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for two districts including Ernakulam and Kottayam saying that heavy rain could happen in some areas. The weather department meanwhile, also predicts gusty winds along several coastal stretches. The department also advised residents to stay indoors and go out in need only by taking necessary precautions.

Kerala Weather Today

In Kerala light to moderate rain is expected though there are no special weather alerts for any districts till now. Officials still advise residents to check the weather forecast frequently to avoid any mishap. And if there is any weather warning issued then Kerala residents try to cut short their visit outside.

Authorities have also informed that there is a slight chance of light to moderate rain at isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts. As strong winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and light rain can also hit Kerala districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Kerala Weather Advisory

Residents living in areas that are prone to landslides, mudslides, flash floods or overflowing streams have been urged to stay attentive and try to avoid residing near riverbanks and downstream. These areas can witness major destruction, which can be dangerous to people.

People are also advised to avoid open areas, rooftops, and outdoor activities, specially at the 2 pm to 10 pm as the sky is predicted to remain cloudy during this time slot. Swimming, bathing outside, flying kites, standing under trees, and going near water bodies during thunderstorms should be avoided.

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