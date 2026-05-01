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Home > World News > Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize: Donald Trump is expected to be among the nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026, with multiple countries backing his name, as the Norwegian committee received 287 nominations.

(Photo: AFP News)
(Photo: AFP News)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 09:00 IST

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Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize: Donald Trump has expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize since his first attempt to prove his international diplomacy achievements through his work with other countries. And now it appears he could win one. Reuters reports Trump is likely to be nominated for the 2026 prize, with the prime ministers of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan publicly saying they have nominated him. The nominees identified him as someone who worked to resolve all worldwide wars.

Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List

Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has confirmed that it has received 287 nominations for the 2026 Peace Prize, which includes 208 nominated individuals and 79 nominated organizations. The news shows that the competition has both strong and active participants who are competing for the award. The new secretary of the committee Kristian Berg Harpviken who took office in January 2025 declared that the annual list undergoes significant modifications. He found the list renewal to be extraordinary while the Peace Prize maintains its importance in the current worldwide situation because conflicts and peace efforts persist. According to Nobel rules nominees remain unknown for 50 years after the award but nominators have disclosed some names. This includes US Senator Lisa Murkowski and Greenlandic Danish parliamentarian Aaja Chemnitz who have received recognition for their efforts to advance Arctic collaboration.

Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize?  Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize: The group consists of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy climate activist Greta Thunberg UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and Moldovan President Maia Sandu. The committee showed its concern about the health of Narges Mohammadi who won the 2023 Peace Prize and remains imprisoned in Iran.Her health has worsened after she experienced a heart attack which people believe should lead to her release from prison. The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 9 and the award ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10.

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Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…
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Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…
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