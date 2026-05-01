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Home > Regionals News > Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Ujjain: A wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain turned tense and violent after a small disagreement during a photography session spiralled into a full-blown clash between families.

Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral (Via X)
Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 09:27 IST

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Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Ujjain: A wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain turned tense and violent after a small disagreement during a photography session spiralled into a full-blown clash between families. What began as a routine moment during the ceremony quickly escalated, disrupting the festivities and triggering panic among guests.

Minor Photo Row Triggers Major Fight At Wedding Venue

According to reports, the incident started when a photographer asked a guest to step aside while pictures were being taken. The request led to an argument, which soon involved members from both sides of the wedding party.

The verbal exchange quickly turned aggressive, with tensions rising inside the venue. Within minutes, the situation went out of control as both groups confronted each other.

Chairs And Objects Thrown As Celebration Turns Chaotic

Eyewitness accounts and viral videos from the event show people throwing chairs and other objects during the clash. What was meant to be a joyful occasion soon turned chaotic, forcing attendees to rush to safety and interrupting the ceremony.

The sudden violence created confusion at the venue, with wedding arrangements left in disarray as tempers flared.

Video Goes Viral, Investigation Expected

Clips of the incident have now surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention. The visuals show the extent of the disruption as the celebration descended into disorder.

Authorities are expected to look into the matter based on the viral footage and eyewitness accounts. Further details regarding injuries or legal action are still awaited.

ALSO READ: Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

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Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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