Nepal vs UAE Cricket Match Today, ICC CWC League 2 Where to Watch? Live Streaming and Channel TV Broadcast Details in India, Dubai and Rest of the World

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming: Both Nepal and the UAE have different motivations going into this match: Nepal wants to recover from a rain-related defeat to Oman, while the UAE wants to build on their most recent triumph over the same opponent. Nepal has a considerable psychological and conditions-based advantage when playing at home since the Tribhuvan University field usually helps spinners and rewards disciplined batting. Despite their lowly standing in the table, the UAE has match-winners like Muhammad Waseem and Junaid Siddique who can change the course of a game.

Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming and Channel Details

When will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Friday, 1st May 2026.

When will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 9:30 AM in Nepal (9:15 A.M. IST) in Kiritpur, Nepal on Friday, 1st May.

Where will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, in Nepal.

Where to watch the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Playing XI

Nepal Playing XI: Arjun Kumal, Binod Bhandari (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE Predicted Lineup: Aryansh Sharma, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammad Waseem (C), Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Zuhaib, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Ajay Kumar

Kiritpur, Nepal Current Weather Update:

Weather for today (Friday May 1, 2026 ): Variable cloud cover with sporadic showers and thunderstorms that are predicted to spread. High: 23°C tonight

There will be mostly cloudy sky, a few thunderstorms in the evening, and more showers later at night. Low: 14°C Present Situation (10:26 AM)

21°C (RealFeel: 25°C) is the temperature.

Situation: Partially sunny

20°C is the RealFeel Shade.

Wind speed: E at 11 km/h

11 km/h wind gusts

Air Quality: Moderate

Nepal Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result Apr 29, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 102 runs Apr 25, 2026 UAE CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 37 runs Nov 5, 2025 UAE CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Lost by 4 wickets Nov 1, 2025 USA CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Lost by 4 wickets Oct 30, 2025 UAE CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Lost by 5 wickets

UAE Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result Apr 27, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 25 runs Apr 25, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 37 runs Nov 5, 2025 Nepal CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Won by four wickets Nov 3, 2025 USA CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Won by 243 runs Oct 30, 2025 Nepal CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Won by five wickets

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