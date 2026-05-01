Nepal vs UAE Cricket Match Today, ICC CWC League 2 Where to Watch? Live Streaming and Channel TV Broadcast Details in India, Dubai and Rest of the World

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming: Both Nepal and the UAE have different motivations going into this match: Nepal wants to recover from a rain-related defeat to Oman, while the UAE wants to build on their most recent triumph over the same opponent. Nepal has a considerable psychological and conditions-based advantage when playing at home since the Tribhuvan University field usually helps spinners and rewards disciplined batting. Despite their lowly standing in the table, the UAE has match-winners like Muhammad Waseem and Junaid Siddique who can change the course of a game.
Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming and Channel Details
When will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?
The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Friday, 1st May 2026.
When will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match start?
The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 9:30 AM in Nepal (9:15 A.M. IST) in Kiritpur, Nepal on Friday, 1st May.
Where will the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?
The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, in Nepal.
Where to watch the Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?
The Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Nepal vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2 Playing XI
Nepal Playing XI: Arjun Kumal, Binod Bhandari (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
UAE Predicted Lineup: Aryansh Sharma, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammad Waseem (C), Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Zuhaib, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Ajay Kumar
Kiritpur, Nepal Current Weather Update:
Weather for today (Friday May 1, 2026 ): Variable cloud cover with sporadic showers and thunderstorms that are predicted to spread. High: 23°C tonight
There will be mostly cloudy sky, a few thunderstorms in the evening, and more showers later at night. Low: 14°C Present Situation (10:26 AM)
21°C (RealFeel: 25°C) is the temperature.
Situation: Partially sunny
- 20°C is the RealFeel Shade.
- Wind speed: E at 11 km/h
- 11 km/h wind gusts
- Air Quality: Moderate
Nepal Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|Apr 29, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 102 runs
|Apr 25, 2026
|UAE
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 37 runs
|Nov 5, 2025
|UAE
|CWC League 2
|Dubai, UAE
|Lost by 4 wickets
|Nov 1, 2025
|USA
|CWC League 2
|Dubai, UAE
|Lost by 4 wickets
|Oct 30, 2025
|UAE
|CWC League 2
|Dubai, UAE
|Lost by 5 wickets
UAE Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|Apr 27, 2026
|Oman
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Won by 25 runs
|Apr 25, 2026
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Kirtipur, Nepal
|Lost by 37 runs
|Nov 5, 2025
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Dubai, UAE
|Won by four wickets
|Nov 3, 2025
|USA
|CWC League 2
|Dubai, UAE
|Won by 243 runs
|Oct 30, 2025
|Nepal
|CWC League 2
|Dubai, UAE
|Won by five wickets
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