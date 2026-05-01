Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident Leaves 9 Dead, 15 Rescued Safely

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Even though search and rescue efforts are still working to find the missing, the number of fatalities from the cruise boat capsizing event at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur has increased to nine one day after the tragedy. Two more dead have been found by rescue teams, according to State Minister Rakesh Singh. He went on to say that even though the passengers were wearing life jackets, there are still doubts about why more lives could not be saved. He added that after the rescue operations are finished, a fuller picture will become apparent.

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: What Happened Here?



Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Singh told ANI, “NDRF has retrieved two additional bodies…In due course, the situation will become evident.It will become evident after the rescue effort is over why individuals in life jackets were unable to be saved. A victim of the boat capsizing incident has claimed that life jackets were not given to passengers, indicating a lack of basic safety precautions. Mohan Yadav, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, had earlier declared that “15 citizens have been safely rescued” in the cruise boat capsizing incident. He said that a “severe storm” was to blame.

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: What Did CM Say?

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav stated, “15 citizens have been safely rescued through swift rescue operations,” in a post on X. The goal is to find the missing people as soon as possible.”The tweet stated, “The state government stands in full solidarity with the affected families in this hour of crisis with complete sensitivity, and every possible assistance is being ensured.” Strong winds may have had a role in the tragedy, according to eyewitnesses. Eyewitness Samrat remarked, “It was quite windy. The boat operator ignored our instructions to come to the opposite end. It started for the other side but capsized in the middle of the dam. A few people in life jackets jumped off the boat… We safely rescued about 15-16 people… We rushed them to the hospital. The bodies were taken away.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

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