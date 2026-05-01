Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1, 2026): Rates Remain Steady Amid West Asia Tensions; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold & 999 Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Dubai & More Cities

Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1): Domestic bullion rates have seen limited movement so far today, Friday, May 1, 2026, as global cues are volatile. Traders are taking a cautious approach, balancing rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia against conflicting signals from the US dollar. Gold and silver, while traditionally viewed as safe-haven assets, have failed to stage a significant rally and remain in a cautious phase.
Retail 24-carat gold is around ₹15,067 per gram, while 22-carat gold is at about ₹13,811 per gram. Silver is priced near ₹2,49,900 per kg in the domestic bullion market. City-wise rates will vary due to local taxes, transportation expenses, and jeweller premiums.
Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1): MCX Trends Signal Mild Upside
Bullion futures are showing a slight upside in the derivatives market. On MCX:
Gold June futures are up 1.44% to 1,51,200 per 10 grams
Silver futures are up 2.4% to 2,38,790 per kg at around 9:13 am
This contrast between stable retail prices and increasing futures clearly indicates that traders are trying to leverage potential upward movement despite measured physical demand.
Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1): Geopolitical tensions keep markets edgy
Global events continue to guide sentiment in bullion. Fresh tensions involving Iran have added to market uncertainty. Donald Trump has hinted at a possible blockade of Iran until a nuclear deal is reached, though analysts believe the economic impact may take time to materialise.
Iran, however, appears cushioned in the near term, with sufficient oil reserves to manage supply disruptions for at least a month, delaying any immediate panic in energy and commodity markets.
Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1): Crude prices stay elevated
Crude oil prices remain firm amid ongoing geopolitical concerns:
Brent crude (July futures) rose 1.11% to $111.63 per barrel
US WTI crude (June futures) gained 0.45% to $105.54 per barrel
Earlier, the June contract had climbed to $126.41 before easing to $114.01, highlighting continued volatility in crude markets.
Higher oil prices typically influence inflation expectations and, in turn, gold prices. But the muted price movement in bullion reflects that investors are waiting to get the bigger macro picture clearer.
Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1): Gold & Silver Prices Across Major Cities — May 1, 2026
|City
|24K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|18K Gold (₹)
|Silver (₹/g)
|Silver (₹/kg)
|Mumbai
|15,235/g
|13,965/g
|11,426/g
|255
|2,55,000
|New Delhi
|15,250/g
|13,980/g
|11,441/g
|255
|2,55,000
|Ahmedabad
|15,240/10g
|13,970/10g
|11,431/10g
|255
|2,55,000
|Bengaluru
|15,235/10g
|13,965/10g
|11,426/10g
|255
|2,55,000
|Kolkata
|15,235/10g
|13,965/10g
|11,426/10g
|255
|2,55,000
|Hyderabad
|15,235/10g
|13,965/10g
|11,426/10g
|265
|2,65,000
|Chennai
|15,328/10g
|14,050/10g
|11,750/10g
|265
|2,65,000
Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1): April sees some correction in bullion
Gold and silver had seen some correction in April after earlier gains. While both metals edged higher towards the end of the month, sustained upward momentum remains limited due to firm crude prices and persistent geopolitical tensions.
Gold Price in Dubai Per Gram (Today), May 1, 2026
|Type
|Price (AED/g) in the Morning
|Price (AED/g) Yesterday
|24-carat
|555.50
|555.50
|22-carat
|514.25
|514.50
|21-carat
|493.25
|493.25
|18-carat
|422.75
|422.75
Dubai Gold Price – Gold Rates Trend (April–May 2026)
|Date
|24 Carat Price (AED/1g)
|22 Carat Price (AED/1g)
|21 Carat Price (AED/g)
|18 Carat Price (AED/g)
|1st May 2026
|555.50
|514.25
|493.25
|422.75
|30th Apr 2026
|555.50
|514.50
|493.25
|422.75
|29th Apr 2026
|548.25
|507.75
|486.75
|417.25
|28th Apr 2026
|551.75
|510.75
|489.75
|419.75
|27th Apr 2026
|565.75
|524.00
|502.25
|430.50
|26th Apr 2026
|567.50
|525.50
|504.00
|432.00
|25th Apr 2026
|567.50
|525.50
|504.00
|432.00
|24th Apr 2026
|567.75
|525.75
|504.00
|432.00
|23rd Apr 2026
|565.75
|524.00
|502.25
|430.50
|22nd Apr 2026
|569.25
|527.00
|505.25
|433.25
|21st Apr 2026
|565.00
|523.00
|501.50
|430.00
|20th Apr 2026
|580.50
|537.50
|515.50
|441.75
|19th Apr 2026
|582.25
|539.00
|517.00
|443.00
|18th Apr 2026
|582.25
|539.00
|517.00
|443.00
|17th Apr 2026
|588.00
|544.50
|522.00
|447.50
|16th Apr 2026
|577.75
|535.00
|513.00
|439.75
|15th Apr 2026
|578.00
|535.25
|513.25
|439.75
|14th Apr 2026
|582.00
|539.00
|516.75
|443.00
|13th Apr 2026
|569.75
|527.75
|506.00
|433.75
|12th Apr 2026
|572.25
|529.75
|508.00
|435.50
|11th Apr 2026
|572.25
|529.75
|508.00
|435.50
|10th Apr 2026
|575.00
|532.50
|510.50
|437.75
|9th Apr 2026
|577.25
|534.50
|512.50
|439.25
|8th Apr 2026
|569.25
|527.00
|505.25
|433.25
|7th Apr 2026
|566.25
|524.25
|502.75
|430.75
|6th Apr 2026
|561.00
|519.50
|498.00
|427.00
|5th Apr 2026
|563.50
|521.75
|500.25
|428.75
|4th Apr 2026
|563.50
|521.75
|500.25
|428.75
|3rd Apr 2026
|563.50
|521.75
|500.25
|428.75
|2nd Apr 2026
|563.00
|521.25
|499.75
|428.50
Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group
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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)