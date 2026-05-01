Madhya Pradesh Wedding Shocker: Bride Jumps Off Stage Mid-Ceremony In Front Of Guests In Chhindwara, Elopes With Lover In Dramatic Turn Of Events | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district took an unexpected and dramatic turn when a bride reportedly fled the venue with her lover in the middle of the function. The incident, which unfolded in front of stunned guests and family members, has since gone viral on social media.

Bride Walks Out Mid-Ceremony, Guests Left Shocked

According to reports, the incident took place at a marriage hall where the wedding rituals were underway. The bride, dressed in her wedding attire, was on the stage when she suddenly leapt down and rushed out of the venue.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden move left those present in disbelief, as the ceremony came to an abrupt halt. Family members and guests were seen reacting in shock as the situation unfolded within seconds.

Runs To Waiting Vehicle, Leaves With Lover

Reports suggest that the bride ran towards a vehicle waiting outside the venue, where her lover was allegedly present. She then left the spot with him, catching everyone off guard.

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: A bride reportedly jumped off the wedding stage and eloped with her lover during the ceremony. The unexpected incident left guests and family members shocked at the venue. #ChhindwaraNews #MadhyaPradesh #WeddingDrama #BrideElopes #NewsX pic.twitter.com/yNqawTpkIL — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 1, 2026

The unexpected turn of events quickly drew attention, with videos and details of the incident circulating widely online.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Reactions

Clips from the wedding have surfaced on social media platforms, triggering a wave of reactions from users. While some expressed surprise at the incident, others debated the circumstances that may have led to the dramatic decision.

No official statement has been issued so far, and it remains unclear whether any complaint has been filed by the families involved.

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