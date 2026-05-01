RR vs DC: Will Riyan Parag Play IPL Today Match in Jaipur? Big Update on Rajasthan Royals Captain After Vaping Controversy | IPL 2026

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: During the Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, videos showing Riyan Parag vaping in the team’s changing room went viral. In the sixteenth over of the second inning, Parag was briefly seen using what seemed to be a vaporizer by a television camera. Many admirers expressed their worries and called for action as soon as the video became viral. Since then, the video has gone popular on social media, raising questions about possible disciplinary action.

When television cameras saw Parag using an e-cigarette (vape) inside the team dressing room during the second innings of the April 28 game, the controversy broke out. Match authorities immediately reviewed the video as it swiftly gained popularity on social media. Article 2.21 of the Code of Behavior, which deals with “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” was determined to have been violated by Parag. This item serves as a “catch-all” for behavior that isn’t clearly listed elsewhere in the code, like disruptive public behavior or offensive remarks that harm the sport’s objectives. Since it was a Level 1 offense, the captain acknowledged the violation and accepted the punishment without a formal hearing.

Why Riyan Parag is in the news?

Riyan Parag is in the news in recent times after he was caught vaping during the PBKS vs RR. The right-handed batter quickly became the centre of all the attention as the Rajasthan Royals’ victory against the Punjab Kings took a backseat. Meanwhile, Parag’s own form has raised questions around his place in the playing XI, let alone captain the side. The right-handed batter has scored only 117 runs in nine innings, averaging only 14.62. His strike rate of 124.46 in a high-scoring season has been criticised as well.

Riyan Parag vaping controversy during PBKS vs RR?

Videos of Riyan Parag vaping in the team’s changing room went viral during PBKS vs RR clash in New Chandigarh. A camera caught Parag using what seemed to be an e-cigarette (vape) during the sixteenth over of the second inning. As soon as the video became viral, many fans voiced their concerns and demanded action. The video has since gained popularity on social media, prompting concerns about potential disciplinary action.

Will Riyan Parag face a ban in IPL 2026?

No, Riyan Parag is not facing any ban in IPL 2026. However, the Rajasthan Royals skipper did receive a penalty. He was fined 25% of his match fee after agreeing to the charges levied by BCCI and the match referee. Parag was found to have engaged in “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” as defined by Article 2.21 of the Code of Behavior. This item acts as a “catch-all” for actions that aren’t specifically mentioned elsewhere in the code, such as disruptive public conduct or offensive comments that undermine the goals of the sport. The captain accepted the sentence without a formal hearing because it was a Level 1 crime.

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