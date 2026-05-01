Ashutosh Gowariker Appointed Festival Director For 57th International Film Festival of India

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has appointed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as the Festival Director for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa.

Ashutosh’s association with IFFI spans several decades, reflecting his deep engagement with the evolution of cinematic arts and international film culture.

Expressing his views on the appointment, Gowariker stated, “It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India, Goa. I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival. From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema.”

He further added, “To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams, is a great honour, accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Government of Goa.”

The International Film Festival of India, established in 1952, is one of Asia’s premier film festivals and serves as a significant platform for showcasing excellence in global cinema while promoting cultural exchange.