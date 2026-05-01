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Home > World News > Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini

Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini

Chirayu Rana: Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan employee, has been identified as the 'John Doe' who filed a lawsuit accusing senior executive Lorna Hajdini of sexual abuse, drugging, and racial harassment.

Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini (Image Credit: @CollinRugg via X)
Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini (Image Credit: @CollinRugg via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 08:32 IST

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Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini

Chirayu Rana: Former JPMorgan Chase employee Chirayu Rana has been revealed as the person behind a prominent legal challenge against senior executive Lorna Hajdini. The initial filing, filed anonymously as ‘John Doe’ in a New York court, accused Hajdini of a history of severe workplace abuse, including sexual abuse, racial abuse and intimidation. The lawsuit attracted global attention because of the serious allegations and the high level position of the executive, putting Rana and Hajdini in the spotlight.

Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’

Chirayu Rana: Rana claimed, according to reports, that Hajdini engaged in a lengthy campaign of abuse, beginning in 2024, soon after her promotion to a senior position at the company. The lawsuit filed by Rana accuses her of using her higher position to force him into sexual encounters while she threatened his career and financial success. Rana accused her of drugging him while making racist remarks which proved that she created an environment that allowed sexual exploitation and abuse to happen.

Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case: Was It All Fabricated?

Chirayu Rana: Recent events have created new challenges for the situation. The allegations were investigated by JPMorgan who found no evidence to prove their existence. The investigation found that Rana did not help with the investigation process which created obstacles to verifying specific complaints. The court documents which contained the allegations were withdrawn for amendments which created additional confusion in the legal process. 

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Where does Chirayu Rana Work Now? 

Chirayu Rana: Bregal Sagemount currently employs Rana who previously held a position at JPMorgan. The lawsuit has raised significant questions about power and accountability in the workplace, and within the finance industry, but the claims are yet to be proven in court. All allegations against Hajdini have been rejected by him but the case is still ongoing and a trial date remains to be established.

Also Read: Did Jeffrey Epstein Actually Leave Behind A ‘Secret’ Suicide Note? Fresh Report Reveals Chilling And Mysterious Details About…

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Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini

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Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini
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Who Is Chirayu Rana? ‘John Doe’ In JPMorgan Case Who Claimed He Was Treated As a ‘Sex Slave’, Drugged And Racially Abused By Senior Executive Lorna Hajdini
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