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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: Bangalore is set to see a return of heat with temperatures rising up to around 36°C after heavy rain and hail brought temporary relief earlier. However, storm clouds still linger, with forecasts indicating possible thunderstorms and brief showers later in the day.

Bangalore Weather Today May 1 (Image Credit: ANI)
Bangalore Weather Today May 1 (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 07:44 IST

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Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: Bangalore this week is witnessing extreme climatic conditions today due to heavy rain and hail that arrived on Wednesday and provided some welcome respite from the peak summer heat. The sudden downpour brought some relief to the city, but at the same time resulted in disruptions across the entire city. The heavy rain led to flooding, traffic congestion and localised damage in several areas as it passed through key residential areas. The city’s inhabitants were relieved about the drop in the temperature after a few days of extreme heat, but the storm brought immediate disruptions which showed the city wasn’t ready for sudden weather changes.

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: Check Forecast Today

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: The most recent forecast for May 1 reveals that Bangalore will enjoy partly sunny weather along with a hot temperature that will remain constant throughout the day. The weather will feel stuffy again as the temperature rises to 36°C in the daytime, which results in humid weather. After a calm morning, increasing temperatures and humidity in the afternoon, will bring about unsettled weather conditions. Models show that despite the warming temperatures, cloud development will continue which will bring about the risk of a change in weather conditions.

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: Will It Rain Today?

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: Weather models show that thunderstorms are likely to occur in the afternoon and evening to bring some relief to people. The city will see thunderstorms which will bring thunder and lightning but these will not be as severe as the hail storm of the previous day. Residents of low lying and congested areas should expect rain as even a little rain will cause flooding which will block traffic on major roads.

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Bangalore Weather Today May 1: Recent Floods

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: The recent weather events have brought to the fore changing weather patterns in Bangalore’s pre monsoon season. Flooding and traffic congestion have been witnessed in the past few days in Jayanagar Indiranagar MG Road and other parts of the city. The city is still witnessing an erratic weather pattern which is responsible for a sudden switch between heat and rain as the area is still cloudy. The public has been advised to remain alert during the day and thunderstorms are likely to take place during the evening hours.

Also Read: 36-Year-Old Hyderabad Engineer Commits Suicide After Jumping Into Lake, Blames Wife’s ‘Multiple Affairs’ And ‘Private Videos’ In Detailed 19-Page Note

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Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

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