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Home > Regionals News > Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast

Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast

Weather across Uttarakhand turned sudden with rain, hailstorms, and strong winds, especially in Dehradun and Mussoorie, where temperatures dropped below 15°C. The IMD has warned of more rain, hail, and winds of 40–50 km/h over the next 24-48 hours.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 16:41 IST

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Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast

Dehradun Weather: The weather in Uttarakhand has taken a sudden turn once again, bringing rain, clouds, and a noticeable chill across both the hills and plains. From popular hill stations to key cities, the sky remained covered in thick clouds, and rainfall continued in many areas throughout the day.

In Dehradun, the transformation was apparent as dark clouds had been seen accumulating all day; what began as an overcast sky was subsequently converted into a torrential downpour that produced a drop in temperature and left members of the community completely unprepared for the sudden rainstorm.

Dehradun Weather Update: Clouds, Rain And Sudden Shift Across Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the state, predicting more unstable weather conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours. According to the department, several regions may witness rain, hailstorms, and strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

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People are concerned about the alert as it affects hilly regions; sudden changes in weather will hinder people in their normal activities. They expect that this pattern of the weather will continue with cloudy skies and rain, thus cooler weather than normal for the time of the year.

Dehradun Weather Impact: Hailstorm Turns Mussoorie White

In Mussoorie, often called the “Queen of the Mountains,” the day began on a completely different note. Thursday morning saw clear skies and bright sunshine, giving no indication of what was to come later in the day.

However, by the afternoon, the situation changed quickly. Around 2 pm, drizzle began, and within a short time, it intensified into heavy rain along with a hailstorm. The sudden shift surprised locals and tourists alike.

Dehradun Weather Effect: Temperature Drops Below 15°C

The hailstorm in Mussoorie was intense enough to cover the hills in what looked like a white blanket. The accumulation of hail made the surroundings appear wintry, even though it is late April.

As a result, temperatures dropped sharply, falling below 15 degrees Celsius. People were forced to take out warm clothes, as the weather began to feel more like December or January rather than the onset of summer.

Dehradun Weather Trends: Chill Spreads To Nearby Regions

The changing weather pattern was not limited to Mussoorie and Dehradun. Other parts of Uttarakhand also experienced similar conditions as clouds spread across the region.

In Badrinath, New Tehri, and Pauri, rain began around the same time in the afternoon, bringing a noticeable chill to the air.

Dehradun Weather Outlook: Rain, Winds And Continued Cooling

With the Meteorological Department’s warning still in place, residents across Uttarakhand are being advised to stay prepared for more rain, hailstorms, and strong winds over the next couple of days.

The current conditions show how quickly weather can change in the region, especially in hill areas. From sunshine in the morning to hailstorms by afternoon, the shift has been dramatic, and the cooler temperatures are expected to continue as the system remains active.

Also Read: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds    

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Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast

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Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast

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Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast
Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast
Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast
Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast

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