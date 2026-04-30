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Home > Sports News > Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

Who is Salil Arora? The SRH wicketkeeper-batter grabbed headlines with a stunning no-look six against Jasprit Bumrah, finishing unbeaten in a record chase against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium.

Salil Arora scored 30 runs off 10 balls against Mumbai Indians. Image Credit X/@IPL
Salil Arora scored 30 runs off 10 balls against Mumbai Indians. Image Credit X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 12:42 IST

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Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

MI vs SRH: It was yet another high-scoring night at the Indian Premier League, and another talent was unearthed with Salil Arora hitting a no-look six against Jasprit Bumrah. The uncapped wicketkeeper batter sealed the win for Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Heinrich Klaasen playing a match-winning knock on the opposite end. Mumbai Indians, at home, were not only handed a defeat but were stunned after a display of hard-hitting batting that was capped off by Salil with an unbeaten knock of 30 runs. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a price of ₹1.5 crores on the back of impressive performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26.

MI vs SRH: Salil Arora seals the win for SunRisers Hyderabad

Salil Arora was in the middle of it all as he sealed the win for SunRisers Hyderabad against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The right-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 30 runs as SRH chased down the target of 244 runs quite comfortably, thanks to fifties from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. In his 10-ball knock, Salil smashed three sixes, which included a no-look maximum down the ground against Jasprit Bumrah. He also struck a couple of boundaries while batting at a strike rate of 300.

Salil Arora stats

Salil Arora, hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, is not one of those players who have played a lot of cricket at the domestic level. But despite the lack of games under his belt, the 23-year-old has managed to create a buzz for himself thanks to his prolific run-scoring in the shortest format. The right-handed batter, playing for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26, finished the season as the seventh-highest run-scorer. He scored 358 runs in eight games at 71.60 apiece while striking at 198.88. No other batter managed to score more runs than him at a better average or a higher strike rate in the tournament. 

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Salil Arora IPL price

Salil Arora was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2026 auction for a price of ₹1.5 crores. The right-handed batter, despite not having played in the IPL before, was among the lookouts for the teams thanks to his hard-hitting knocks in SMAT 2025/26. In the ongoing IPL 2026, he did not have the best of starts. The 23-year-old only managed to score 18 runs in his first three innings, which included a duck against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Opportunities were limited for the right-hander while batting down the order for the Orange Army. 

Against RR earlier in the season at home, Arora played an unbeaten knock of 24 runs from 13 balls, providing a solid finish to the innings. However, it was his knock against MI at Wankhede Stadium that grabbed the eyeballs. Coming to the crease at number six, Arora scored 30 runs in only 10 balls while giving no chance to MI to sneak in a couple of wickets or even bowl a few economical overs. His knock allowed the Orange Army to chase the daunting target of 244 with ease in the 19th over. 

Salil Arora religion

Salil Arora practices Hinduism as his religion. 

Salil Arora Age, Biography, Family

Salil Arora is 23 years of age. Salil was born in Amritsar, Punjab, India, on November 7, 2002. There is not much information about his father Rakesh Arora, while his mother is Seem Arora is apparently a homemaker. Because of his hard-hitting batting style, this right-handed batsman has the potential to rank among India’s most dangerous batters. Growing up in a household that was passionate about sports, Salil started playing cricket at a young age. He trained at nearby academies and advanced through the school and junior levels. He was given the chance to compete at higher levels thanks to his commitment and achievements in age-group cricket.

Also Read: WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

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Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

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Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH
Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH
Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH
Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

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