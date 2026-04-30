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Home > Entertainment News > The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel reunites its iconic cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 13:35 IST

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

The much-anticipated fashion movie The Devil wears Prada 2 is all set to release on May 1. The sequel to the cult classic The Devil wears Prada is returning after 20 years with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reprising their roles. No wonder the film is stitching together an intriguing box office saga even in India. Despite massive anticipation, the film has sold around 23,000 advance tickets across major multiplex chains.

According to Outlook India, nearly 18,000 tickets came from PVR Inox and about 5,000 from Cinepolis. The film is now eyeing an opening of around Rs 7 crore in India, putting it in line with recent Hollywood performers like Michael Jackson biopic in the market.

While India’s advance booking numbers appear modest, the global picture tells a different story. Reports suggest that the sequel could debut at a whooping $180 million worldwide.

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Plot And Cast: Miranda Priestly Returns To Rule

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel reunites its iconic cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. There are some new additions like Kenneth Branagh and Justin Theroux.

The story picks up years after the original, with Andy Sachs returning to the high-stakes world of fashion journalism. Miranda Priestly is now navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape, while Emily Charlton has risen to power in the luxury fashion industry. The narrative centers on power, reinvention and survival in a digital-first era, while retaining the sharp wit and glamour that made the original a cult classic.

X Buzz: Nostalgia Meets Mixed Reactions

Early reactions on X reflect a mix of excitement and cautious optimism. Fans are celebrating the return of Miranda Priestly, with many calling it a “nostalgia trip two decades in the making.” The fashion, dialogues and cast reunion have drawn praise.

However, some users feel the advance booking numbers in India are “underwhelming” for a sequel of this scale, while others argue that Hollywood films often see walk-in growth post-release. A section of viewers is also curious whether the sequel can match the cultural impact of the original or if it leans too heavily on nostalgia.

With solid pre-sales, a Rs 7 crore opening target in India, and a potential $180 million global debut, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is poised for a strong start. The real test, however, will lie in word-of-mouth and whether Miranda Priestly can once again command the box office as effortlessly as she commands the runway.

ALSO READ: Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

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Tags: anne hathawayEmily Bluntentertainmenthollywoodmeryl streepThe Devil Wears Prada 2

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening
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