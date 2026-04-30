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Home > India News > Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE

Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a 30-hour water supply shutdown from May 5 to May 6, 2026, in several Mumbai areas due to maintenance and tunnel connection work. Residents have been advised to store water and use it cautiously.

Bombay water cut AI generated image
Bombay water cut AI generated image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 14:37 IST

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Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 30-hour water service stoppage in certain portions of the city from May 5 to May 6, 2026, to allow for vital water tunnel connection and related maintenance work under the Water service Project. 

According to the civic body’s public statement, the operation entails commissioning the water tunnel from Amar Mahal (Hedgewar Udyan) to Wadala (Pratiksha Nagar), Paral (AMT-1), Trombay Reservoir (AMT-2), and Turbhe High Level Reservoir. As part of the project, an 1800 mm diameter water channel servicing the Turbhe High Level Reservoir will be connected to another 1800 mm line, as well as ancillary works. 

The BMC said the 1800 mm Turbhe High Level channel and the 1200 mm Turbhe Low Level channel will remain shut during the maintenance window. 

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The shutdown will be effective from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10 am to Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4 pm, totalling 30 hours. During this period, water supply will be fully suspended in some areas, while several localities will receive low-pressure supply. 

The civic body stated, “Citizens of the concerned departments should store the required amount of water in advance. Water should be used sparingly during the shutdown period.” 

Areas to be affected are F North Division: Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Nagar, H. M. Marg, K. D. Gaikwad Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, New Cough Parade, Alameda Complex (water shutdown on May 6). Shiv (East) and Shiv (West) will receive low-pressure supply. 

The F South Division, L Division and M East Division will remain affected on May 6. M West Division, N Division and surrounding areas will face a shutdown on May 5 and low pressure on May 6. 

The BMC has appealed to citizens to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

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Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE

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Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE
Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE
Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE
Mumbai Water Cut Urgent Update: No Water Supply On May 5, May 6 In THESE Areas, Check Details HERE

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