Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Secretly Marries Kavya Reddy At Tirupati Temple; Inside Wedding Videos Leave Fans Stunned

The Tollywood film industry is celebrating a great milestone because Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has begun a new life journey. This actor chose the Sri Venkateswara temple in tirupati due to the lack of hustle for his wedding, as he wanted to enjoy peace instead of a grand big fat Indian wedding celebration. Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy became husband and wife due to their blessed wedding ceremony, which incorporated traditional religious elements with personal sacred moments on April 29 2024.

The couple exchanged vows at the auspicious muhurtham of 11:13 pm, accompanied by the vows of priests and the presence of their nearest kin. The public reaction to his change from a single bachelor status to permanent husband status has created worldwide interest because fans can watch emotional videos that exhibit authentic cultural traditions from his own wedding.

Divine Nuptials: Inside the Traditional Jeelakarra Bellam Rituals at Tirumala

The wedding demonstrated complete compliance with traditional family practices, which revealed the fundamental beliefs that the Bellamkonda family maintained throughout their marriage ceremony. The Jeelakarra Bellam ceremony served as the main event of the evening because it represented an essential Telugu wedding custom through which the bride and groom used cumin and jaggery paste to anoint each other at their wedding ceremony. The unbreakable bond between two people exists because this ritual represents their complete unification into a single life.

Tirupati Temple Wedding Reflects Deep Devotion Over Glamour as Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Set New Celebrity Trend

The videos that people share on social media show that people at the temple precincts experienced intense religious devotion. The ceremony space remained untouched by the excited paparazzi and fans who created chaos when the actor arrived at Renigunta airport. The couple chose Tirupati temple because they wanted to receive spiritual blessings instead of participating in a glamorous wedding display which established an attractive standard for contemporary celebrity weddings.

Grand wedding of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya in Tirumala. Wishing the newlyweds a beautiful and happy life ahead 💐#BellamkondaSreenivas #KavyaReddy #SrinivasaKavyanam pic.twitter.com/8BzlN1yk6t — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) April 30, 2026







From Social Media Confirmation to the Grand Hyderabad Wedding Reception

Sreenivas created an emotional tribute to Kavya when he made his public dedication at the altar, which began his journey to the sacred site in March. His sincere expression of emotions created a bond with his audience, which transformed the wedding into a collective celebration with his supporters. The temple ceremony maintained its private character through its guest list, which included important figures such as Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who came to provide his ceremonial blessings. The festive celebrations will continue after the private event because the festivities still have another act to present. The newlyweds will throw an extravagant wedding reception in Hyderabad on May 1, which will attract top South Indian film industry professionals.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Balances Married Life with Career as ‘Tyson Naidu’ and ‘Haindava’ Build Massive Buzz; Wedding Videos Keep Fans Hooked

Sreenivas continues his work despite celebrating his personal achievement. The actor maintains his professional success while enjoying his new married life through his upcoming films Tyson Naidu and Haindava, which have been highly anticipated. The viral videos of Sreenivas and Kavya continue to receive millions of views, which demonstrate that their relationship proves that traditional simplicity remains the most attractive quality in the fast-paced film industry.

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