LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi announced their first pregnancy via surrogacy after a decade-long struggle, including failed IVF attempts and health challenges. Their emotional reveal on social media has inspired fans and sparked conversations around infertility and modern parenthood choices.

Sambhavna Seth Announces Pregnancy
Sambhavna Seth Announces Pregnancy

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 13:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

Sambhavna Seth, who works as an actress and social media influencer, has presented her fans with a joyful news announcement that marks the start of her latest life phase. The couple made their first child announcement through social media on April 30 when they shared their news with their followers. The couple who shares their life through vlogs with their audience decided to use surrogacy as their method to grow their family. The couple experienced many difficulties throughout their relationship, which makes this announcement a major achievement for them and a motivating force for their fans who have followed their relationship.

Sambhavna Seth: Navigating the IVF Journey and Choosing Surrogacy for Parenthood

Sambhavna and Avinash believe that parenthood came with strength and persistence. For years, Ambhava has been more vocal about her health-related issues, be it her battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis or the multiple medical procedures she has undergone. She mentioned how she had experienced seven failed IVF cycles and miscarriages. She used to also educate her audience about the biological realities. Surrogacy comes at a time when more and more couples are choosing to make parenthood their quest, irrespective of how it comes. Surrogacy reveals that there are many ways to bring a child into the world.

Social Media Reveal: From Creative Photoshoots to Celebrity Congratulations

The couple used a sequence of symbolic pictures to announce their relationship, which they considered to be their most important moment. One picture showed a clapboard that announced official status because the couple needed to show their entertainment profession, while another picture displayed their pet dog, which they considered to be part of their complete family celebration.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)



The post, which had the title “Our most beautiful story is now in production,” received an immediate outpouring of affection from people in the Indian entertainment industry. The strong fan support demonstrates how deep Sambhavna’s relationship with her audience has developed because she shares her personal struggles and successes.

A Message of Hope and Breaking the Stigma Around Infertility

The details of her “long struggle,” which Sambhavna Seth shares about her pregnancy, reveal to the public how infertility and surrogacy practices in India face social stigma. She explains her process of healthy egg extraction, which later leads to her decision about surrogacy, to show how modern fertility treatments operate today. The couple demonstrates how hope can create power while they prepare for parenthood, and their relationship shows how essential it is to help each other during the difficult process of parenthood.

Also Read: Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse by Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ in Explosive Claim

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Sambhavna SethSambhavna Seth IVF journeySambhavna Seth pregnancy announcementSambhavna Seth surrogacy

RELATED News

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

KD: The Devil Movie Review: Dhruva Sarja’s Film Delivers Mass Appeal, High on Action and Style but Falters in Storytelling

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Social Media Reaction: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 ‘One-Shots’ Review: Firecracker’s Shocking Ending, Soldier Boy Reunion and Bold Story Shift Explained

LATEST NEWS

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Trailer of Gujarati Film Vaanki Chuki Love Story Garners Strong Response

Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Latest Updates, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Cancer Love Horoscope Today (30 April 2026): Love, Romance, Career, Money & Finance Zodic Predictions Revealed

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?

‘Pray For Us’: Sonali Kulkarni Stranded For 5 Hours In Massive Traffic Jam At Mankhurd While Travelling From Mumbai To Pune; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today? Passengers Raise Slogans Against SpiceJet Amid Delays — Watch Video

Donald Trump Planning To Resume Iran War? US Reviewing ‘Short & Powerful’ Strike, Strait of Hormuz Seizure Plan On Table

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration
Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration
Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration
Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

QUICK LINKS