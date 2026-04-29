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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim

Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim

Singer Swagatha S. Krishnan has alleged sexual abuse by a Tamil music director, calling the environment exploitative and “Epstein-like.” She claims intimidation, surveillance, and blackmail in studios, leading her to leave Chennai and later pursue legal action and artist safety reforms.

Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? (Pc: X)
Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 29, 2026 15:18:47 IST

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Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim

The Tamil music industry has been sent into a state of shock following the harrowing revelations made by playback singer Swagatha S. Krishnan. Swagatha S. Krishnan, who is famous for her emotional singing in the Yeno Pennae and Kadhal Kanmani tracks revealed her traumatic experiences with a well-known music director. In a candid interview on the YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks, she described a harrowing environment of systemic abuse, which she compared to the conduct of Jeffrey Epstein. The accusations reveal a hidden exploitation system that exists in recording studios because artists use their partnerships for abuse of their colleagues. 

Speaking Out and Seeking Healing: A Turning Point in Swagatha’s Journey

Swagatha’s decision to speak out about her experiences represents an important turning point for the music industry because she explains how psychological issues and professional demands made her choose to leave Chennai and find peace in Rishikesh’s spiritual environment.

Studio Surveillance and Systematic Intimidation

The main point of Swagatha’s testimony describes her experience of fear when she entered the soundproof recording studio, which she claims became a trap for her. She explains the operation of a modern “panopticon” system that uses digital technology as a weapon to force people into complete silence and total obedience. Beyond the recording booth’s main entrance, Swagatha asserts that the area contained secret CCTV cameras, which security personnel did not monitor to record private times. 

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Allegations of Control, Intimidation, and Systemic Exploitation in the Music Industry

According to her account, this footage was later leveraged as a tool for blackmail and intimidation, creating a cycle of fear that prevented immediate outcry. The pattern of voyeurism and control in the system extended to both adult employees and visiting children according to allegations of the system’s design. Swagatha demonstrates how musicians lose their rights through technical isolation by revealing these “closed-door” strategies that music industry executives use to control their artists.

Psychological Displacement and Legal Resurgence

The singer entered into a time of intense personal disruption and work-related exclusion after the domestic violence allegations. Swagatha demonstrated through her testimony that a planned campaign to defame her existed, which included both the accused person and his relatives who distributed false information about her to the entertainment industry. The subsequent psychological damage she experienced resulted in extreme physical pain and withdrawal from social interactions, which led her to Northern India for comprehensive therapeutic treatment. 

Legal Pursuit and Advocacy for Artist Protection in the Music Industry

The current time of separation from society has developed into a stage where legal matters will proceed to resolution. Swagatha remains determined to start legal actions and accountability processes after she decided against pressing formal charges because her organization did not provide necessary backing. She uses her personal experience of pain to advocate for better safety measures that will protect artists from “Epstein-like” situations that she experienced.

Also Read: Who Is Preet Singh? Splitsvilla 16 Star Alleges Shocking Assault By Man Inside Mumbai Club During Late-Night Incident

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Tags: Swagatha S KrishnanSwagatha S Krishnan sexual abuse allegationsTamil music industry

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Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim

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Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim

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Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim
Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim
Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim
Who Is Swagatha S. Krishnan? Singer Alleges Sexual Abuse By Music Director, Calls Him ‘Epstein of Madras’ In Explosive Claim

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