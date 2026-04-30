8th Pay Commission 2026: Deadline Extension, Salary Revision Talks & Key Pension Demands Explained

8th Pay Commission 2026: The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has officially moved into a critical consultation phase, and the first major update has already set the tone for the next round of salary and pension discussions in India’s central government system.

The Commission has extended the deadline for the submission of memoranda, representations, and suggestions to 31 May 2026 (Sunday)—giving employees, pensioners, and associations more time to formally present their demands.

But this extension is only one part of a much larger development. This wasn’t just another routine meeting. NC-JCM has, for decades, been the key voice of central government employees whenever a pay commission is formed. It’s the body that brings together employee concerns and formally places them in front of the government.

Following these discussions, the Commission decided to give employees a bit more breathing room by extending the deadline for submitting their memoranda.

8th Pay Commission: Deadline extended for submissions

The 8th Pay Commission has extended the deadline for stakeholders to send in their suggestions until May 31, 2026. They have to do it through the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

Here are the main points to remember:

The new deadline is May 31, 2026, which is a Sunday

You can only send in your suggestions online

The 8th Pay Commission will not accept emails or papers sent by hand

The commission will look at the suggestions sent in through the website.

The 8th Pay Commission wants to ensure that it organises everything and makes it easy to understand because it expects a lot of suggestions.

8th Pay Commission: Why NC-JCM discussions matter

The 8th Pay Commission extended the deadline after discussions between the commission and employee representatives.

On April 28, 2026, the person in charge of the Pay Commission, Ranjana Prakash Desai, met with some representatives from the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM).

NC-JCM has traditionally been the most important representative body for central government employees during Pay Commission cycles.

It acts as the official channel through which collective employee concerns are placed before the government.

After the meeting, the 8th Pay Commission decided to give people time to send in their suggestions so they could be careful and make sure everything was just right.

The 8th Pay Commission and the NC-JCM discussions are important because they help the 8th Pay Commission understand what the employees need.

Following these discussions, the Commission decided to extend the deadline, allowing more time for detailed and structured submissions.

8th Pay Commission: What exactly is a “memorandum”?

In simple terms, a memorandum is nothing more than a detailed wish list—officially submitted by employee groups to the Pay Commission.

It usually includes practical suggestions like the following:

How salaries should be revised

What changes are needed in the pension system

Improvements in allowances and benefits

Promotion-related policies

Working conditions and service rules

Think of it as the structured way employees explain what they believe needs to change. The Pay Commission doesn’t rush through these submissions. It goes through each memorandum in detail, weighing employee concerns, financial implications, and policy constraints before shaping its final recommendations.

8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor of 3.83 takes centre stage

If there is one number that has everyone’s attention, it is the fitment factor. This is the key formula that decides how existing basic pay is revised under a new pay commission.

Put simply, it is the multiplier that converts current salaries into new ones.

Here’s what the current and proposed structure looks like:

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor stands at 2.57, with a minimum basic pay of ₹18,000

For the 8th Pay Commission, employee groups are pushing for 3.83, which could push minimum basic pay to around ₹69,000

If this demand is accepted, it would cause a substantial jump in salaries across all levels of central government employees. And it’s not just the starting pay—even a small change in this multiplier has a cascading effect across the entire pay structure.

8th Pay Commission: Other salary expectations on the table

The fitment factor may be the headline, but it’s not the only demand being discussed.

NC-JCM has also put forward several other proposals aimed at improving overall earnings and career progression, including:

A 6% annual increment, to ensure faster salary growth over time

Two additional increments at the time of promotion, with a minimum financial benefit of around ₹10,000

Better gratuity benefits, including higher payout limits

Stronger promotion-linked benefits based on years of service

At the heart of all these suggestions is a fairly straightforward argument—salaries and benefits should not fall behind inflation or rising living expenses. Instead, they should align with the economic reality employees face every day.

8th Pay Commission: Pension reform at the centre of debate

If salary revision is the most watched topic, pension reform is easily the most sensitive one.

Push to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

One of the strongest demands from NC-JCM is the return of the Old Pension Scheme.

They are calling for:

Scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS)

Ending the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

The argument is straightforward. Employees feel that under NPS, market performance ties retirement income to uncertainty. In contrast, OPS offers a fixed, predictable pension after retirement—something they see as far more secure and stable.

Scheme Contribution Demand OPS Government only Restore NPS/UPS Employee + Government Scrap

This remains one of the most debated issues in the entire Pay Commission process.

8th Pay Commission: Other key pension demands

NC-JCM has also proposed:

Equal fitment factor (3.83) for pensioners Pension arrears from January 1, 2026 Gratuity ceiling increase from ₹25 lakh to ₹75 lakh Reduction of commutation recovery period from 15 to 11 years Increase in full pension from 50% to 67% of last pay drawn Increase in family pension from 30% to 50% Age-based pension increases up to 100% at age 90 Civilian version of One Rank One Pension (OROP)

Additionally, demands include merging DA/DR with basic pay once it reaches 25%, expanding CGHS coverage to 150 cities, and increasing leave encashment limits to 600 days.

8th Pay Commission: What happens if these demands are accepted?

If even part of these demands are accepted, it could lead to a jump in minimum salary levels for employees.

The pension systems will be revised structurally.

Employees will have retirement security.

There will be improved allowances for risk-based jobs.

Employees will have healthcare and post-retirement benefits.

This is why employee unions are pushing aggressively for these demands and are actively engaging early in the consultation stage.

Employee unions want to make sure that the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery, which is the NC-JCM, secures a deal for the employees.

The National Council Joint Consultative Machinery is working hard to get these demands accepted.

One Rank, One Pension for employees is a key demand. The employee unions are hopeful that they will get a deal.

8th Pay Commission: What happens next?

The 8th CPC process will now move through several stages:

Submission of memoranda till May 31, 2026

Department-wise consultations and hearings

Sector-specific discussions (Railways, Defence, Postal, etc.)

Field visits to high-risk workplaces

Detailed review and drafting of recommendations

Final report preparation (later stage)

8th Pay Commission: Bottom line

The extension of the 8th Pay Commission deadline is just the beginning of a much larger policy exercise. What follows over the coming months will decide the future structure of salaries, pensions, and benefits for millions of central government employees in India.

With demands as ambitious as a 3.83 fitment factor, revival of OPS, and major pension restructuring, the 8th CPC is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Pay Commission cycles in recent years.

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