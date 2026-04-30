IPL 2026: Big Blow To Riyan Parag! Rajasthan Royals Captain Fined By BCCI Due To Vaping Controversy Ahead Of RR vs DC Match

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wasted no time in taking disciplinary action against Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag following a controversial incident in a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against the Punjab Kings. The board handed down a 25% fine of Parag’s match fee and one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct on Thursday.

Riyan Parag Vape Controversy

The controversy erupted in the second innings of the April 28 match when television cameras spotted Parag using an e-cigarette (vape) inside the team dressing room. The footage quickly went viral on social media and resulted in an immediate review by match officials.

Parag was found guilty of a violation of Article 2.21 of the Code of Conduct relating to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute”. This article is a “catch-all” for misconduct not specifically enumerated elsewhere in the code, such as unruly behaviour in public or inappropriate comments to the detriment of the interest of the sport. The captain admitted the breach and accepted the sanction without a formal hearing as it was a Level 1 offence.

Legal and Social Implications

The episode has ramifications outside the cricket pitch, given India’s hardline stance on electronic nicotine delivery systems. In 2019, the Indian government banned e-cigarettes making it a criminal offence to produce, sell and distribute e-cigarettes. First-time offenders face a year in jail or a fine of ₹1 lakh, as per national law.

The optics of a high-profile athlete using a banned substance on a global broadcast have created serious backlash. Powerful NGO Mothers Against Vaping has formally called for a deeper investigation. The incident could have an impact on millions of young viewers who see cricketers as role models, the group said in a statement to PTI.

“Our children do not just watch celebrities; they copy them,” the group stated. “That is why this matter must be treated with seriousness, not casually dismissed as a momentary lapse.”

A Warning to Players

The BCCI’s penalty calculation took into account whether the act was deliberate, reckless or avoidable. The Level 1 classification suggests that the board viewed it as a “minor nature” infraction, but the demerit point is a formal warning.

With IPL continuing to dominate the global airwaves, this incident is a wake-up call to players about their conduct in the “high-visibility” zones of the stadium. Parag is back leading on the pitch, but the ‘vaping cloud’ might hang over his reputation for the remainder of the season.

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