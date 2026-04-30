Vinod Kambli Comes In Support Of Friend’s Sachin Tendulkar’s Mumbai Indians — Watch Video As Former Batter Walks With Assistance Amid Poor Health

Vinod Kambli Health: Vinod Kambli, a former Indian cricket player, has long struggled with health problems. Kambli is at a high risk of having a stroke due to a brain clot and severe memory problems, according to a recent claim made by one of his pals. Andrea Hewitt, Kambli’s wife, vehemently disputes reports of a serious illness, claiming that false information regarding his health is being disseminated. “Thank God, Vinod is doing well. I’m not sure who is disseminating misleading information regarding his health,” Hewitt said to the media.

WATCH: Vinod Kambli back at Wankhede Stadium









Vinod Kambli, former Mumbai batter, came to the Wankhede Stadium to show his support to the Mumbai Indians, who have been struggling this season. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar, who is possibly the closest friend of Kambli within the cricketing circle. MI, playing at home, succumbed to a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Vinod Kambli undergoing health concerns

Marcus Couto, a friend of Vinod Kambli, stated earlier this month that the former left-handed batter is dealing with severe health issues. “Ever since he was hospitalised in Thane about 18 months ago, Kambli has had a clot in his brain. His memory is not good. He remembers things and then forgets them. That’s all due to that clot in his brain,” Couto told TOI. “Kambli has given up drinking, but he tends to smoke at times. Smoking is completely forbidden for him because it puts him at risk of a brain stroke, as per Dr Aadil Chagla (a famous neurosurgeon), who has been monitoring Kambli’s treatment,” he added.

Former cricketers come in support of Vinod Kambli

To help with Kambli’s continuing medical costs, a special WhatsApp group of former cricket players has been established. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is helping his former hitting partner behind the scenes as needed. “Six months ago, he used to walk with the support of his home furniture. Now he walks on his own, using a support stick. One of our friends gave him a stick, the ones mountaineers use. He was very happy and enjoying it. We need a physio, because there is no strength in his legs. By next week, we should be able to get one. Sachin is behind the scenes as well, as and when required,” Couto said.

MI vs SRH: Salil Arora stuns with a no-look six against Jasprit Bumrah

At Wankhede Stadium, Salil Arora was in the thick of things as he helped SunRisers Hyderabad defeat the Mumbai Indians. Thanks to fifties from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH easily chased down the goal of 244 runs, and the right-handed batter played an undefeated knock of 30 runs. Salil hit three sixes in his 10-ball knock, including a no-look maximum down the ground against Jasprit Bumrah. While batting with a strike rate of 300, he also hit a few boundaries.

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