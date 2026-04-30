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Home > Sports News > GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players, and Pitch Report For Match 42 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players, and Pitch Report For Match 42 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026 GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 42 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in what promises to be a high-voltage contest. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s GT vs RCB IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 14:36 IST

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GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players, and Pitch Report For Match 42 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans will be hosting the high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium. GT’s wounds from the loss against the same opponent not many days ago will still be fresh. Meanwhile, RCB comes into this game on the back of a dominant win against the Delhi Capitals, where their bowlers ruled the roost to bowl out DC for a score of only 75 runs. The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler has been the linchpin for GT and would need to tackle the challenges posed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, with the bat in hand, all eyes would be on Virat Kohli as they often are. Check out GT vs RCB Dream 11 prediction and team and a look at the top performers.

GT vs RCB Pitch Report and Stats

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has been great for batting. A solid bat-and-ball match should result from the spinners having some support as well. Both teams will try to chase after winning the toss. 

GT vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

The GT vs RCB head-to-head records show that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a slight lead against their opponents. In seven games between the two sides, RCB have come out on the winning side on four occasions. Meanwhile, GT has managed to win only three games. Coming to this clash, the defending champions are in great form having six of their eight games so far in IPL 2026. One of their six wins came against GT at home in Chinnaswamy Stadium. Will it be a same result tonight at Narendra Modi Stadium? Or will the Shubman Gill-led side take their revenge.

You Might Be Interested In

Category

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Matches Played

7

7

Won

3

4

Wins At Narendra Modi Stadium

0

1

Last Five Matches

3 Wins, 2 Losses

4 Wins, 1 Loss

Lost

4

3

No Result

0

0

GT vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam

GT vs RCB Impact Players: GT will likely use Rahul Tewatia, while RCB could continue with Suyash Sharma to strengthen their bowling attack.

GT vs RCB Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is one of the most consistent batters in the Indian Premier League. The GT skipper has a great record while playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

  • Virat Kohli: There has not been a more consistent batter in the history of the IPL than Virat Kohli. He is a must-have pick in tonight’s GT vs RCB Dream 11 team.

  • Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan, like his skipper, is a consistent batter. The left-handed opening batter for GT smashed a century against RCB earlier in the season.

GT vs RCB Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Virat Kohli – Virat Kohli, thanks to his incredible form in IPL 2026, is a safe pick for captaincy. The right-handed batter scored 81 against GT at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill – Shubman Gill’s top form at Narendra Modi Stadium makes him an automatic pick for Vice-Captain in tonight’s GT vs RCB clash.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal – Devdutt Padikkal, despite being one of the best batters in IPL 2026, will be a surprise pick as captain when it comes to the GT vs RCB clash.

Vice-Captain: Josh Hazlewood – Josh Hazlewood has been among the wickets with the new ball. With there being some assistance to pacers early on at Narendra Modi Stadium, Hazlewood could be a handful for the GT batters. 

GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood

Also Read: Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

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GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players, and Pitch Report For Match 42 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players, and Pitch Report For Match 42 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players, and Pitch Report For Match 42 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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