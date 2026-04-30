Delhi Crime: Landlord Slits Tenant’s Throat And Stabs Multiple Times Over Suspected Affair With Wife, Surrenders To Police Near Shalimar Bagh Area

Delhi Crime: A murder case from Shalimar Bagh shows that a man killed his tenant because he believed his tenant had an affair with his wife. The police arrested Virendra (35) when he walked into the police station to confess his murder of his tenant. The officers at the station found him wearing blood stained clothes and he began to explain what happened which created shock among the people present. The police said Virendra who lived in Indira Colony admitted to killing his tenant Kanhaiya because he started to believe his tenant was having an affair with his wife.

Delhi Crime: Landlord Slits Tenant’s Throat Over Suspected Affair With Wife, Surrenders To Police Near Shalimar Bagh Area

Delhi Crime: Police said Virendra, a resident of Indira Colony, claimed he had murdered his tenant, Kanhaiya (29), following mounting suspicion and anger. Acting swiftly on his confession, a police team accompanied him to his residence, where he personally led them to the crime scene. The authorities found the victim’s body on a bed which showed evidence of a violent death through a throat slit and several stab wounds. Investigators obtained the murder weapon which the suspect used during the crime along with other major proof from the location. Virendra stayed at the site where police recovered evidence while he kept telling the police about what happened. The first evidence shows that he killed his wife because he thought she had an extramarital relationship with the tenant. The investigation received additional evidence from CCTV footage which showed him at the crime scene during that specific time.

Delhi Crime: Landlord Slits Tenant’s Throat And Stabs Multiple Times Over Suspected Affair With Wife – Police Probe On

Delhi Crime: The crime team and forensic experts conducted a detailed investigation of the scene to gather evidence. The authorities have dispatched the victim’s remains to a postmortem examination which will determine the exact cause and timing of death. The police department has filed murder charges against the suspect according to applicable legal statutes and has detained him. The investigation will continue to determine the complete series of events which will also verify all statements made by the suspect.

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