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Home > Regionals News > Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: A devastating accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district claimed the lives of five devotees after the car they were travelling in suddenly caught fire.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District (Via X)
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 30, 2026 10:29:30 IST

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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: A devastating accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district claimed the lives of five devotees after the car they were travelling in suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred on Thursday, leaving one person critically injured and triggering panic among passersby.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: Car Engulfed In Flames Within Minutes

According to police, the vehicle caught fire while it was in motion, quickly turning into a blazing inferno. The flames spread so rapidly that the occupants had little time to escape.

Eyewitnesses said the fire intensified within moments, making rescue efforts extremely difficult. Despite attempts by locals to help, five passengers were trapped inside and burnt alive.

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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: Victims Were Returning From Religious Visit

Initial reports suggest that the victims were devotees travelling together, possibly returning from a religious trip. The identities of those killed are yet to be officially confirmed, and authorities are working to inform their families.

One survivor, who sustained severe burn injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: Probe Underway Into Cause Of Fire

Police and emergency teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and managed to bring the blaze under control. The charred vehicle has been removed, and traffic on the expressway was restored after a brief disruption.

Officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Mechanical failure or a possible fuel leak is being considered, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

The tragic incident once again highlights the risks associated with high-speed travel and vehicle safety on expressways.

ALSO READ: Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

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Tags: 5 devotees killed in car fireAlwar car fire incidentAlwar district tragedyDelhi-Mumbai Expressway accidentDelhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedyexpressway accident Rajasthanfive devotees burnt aliveRajasthan road accident news

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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

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