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Home > Regionals News > Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

Nagalakshmi Nanganallur Death: Chennai based saree business owner and influencer Nagalakshmi was allegedly killed by her husband in Nanganallur, who later died by suicide, shocking the local community. Her last Instagram video has since gone viral, leaving the internet heartbroken and sparking conversations around domestic violence and hidden personal struggles.

(Image Credit: sreesaisilksnangainallur via Instagram)
(Image Credit: sreesaisilksnangainallur via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 30, 2026 09:29:24 IST

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Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

Nagalakshmi Nanganallur Death: The death of Nagalakshmi, who owned a saree business and created online content for Sree Sai Silks, has caused severe distress among residents and social media users in Chennai’s Nanganallur area. The reports state that her husband killed her at their home which police officers are investigating as a murder suicide case. The son of the couple discovered their tragic deaths after he returned home where he found the house in disarray with evidence of violence and both parents dead. 

Nagalakshmi Nanganallur Death: Watch ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur

Nagalakshmi Nanganallur Death: Nagalakshmi built a small online following through her product demonstration videos while she operated her saree business and interacted with her audience through social media platforms. Her content, which showed her wearing sarees, enabled her to build customer relationships while expanding her business operations. Family members had been experiencing rising tensions because of financial problems and their individual differences, which led to regular disputes according to reports. The ongoing disputes between the parties reached a critical point, which resulted in the deadly incident according to investigators who are still examining the motive behind the crime. 



Nagalakshmi Nanganallur Death: The public has shown particular interest in Nagalakshmi’s final social media video which has become a viral sensation. She shows the same inner peace in the video because she does not know about the upcoming tragedy. The video has left viewers emotional, with many expressing shock over how quickly circumstances changed. People now discuss her online cheerful appearance because it contrasts with her actual final moments and hidden personal battles that she kept secret from others.

Nagalakshmi Nanganallur Death: Police Investigation On

Nagalakshmi Nanganallur Death: The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation to recreate the events which led to the two people dying in the incident. Officials are investigating multiple possibilities which include domestic disputes as their primary investigation point. The incident has created fresh anxiety about domestic violence and mental health issues which have led officials to recommend that people request assistance during their difficult moments while they emphasize the need for prompt treatment of such situations.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

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Tags: Chennai crimeNagalakshmiNagalakshmi deathNagalakshmi Instagram videoNagalakshmi Nanganallur DeathNagalakshmi Nanganallur Death newsNagalakshmi sree sai silks sareeNanganallur incidentTamil Nadu police

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Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

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Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

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Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide
Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide
Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide
Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

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