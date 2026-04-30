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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today: Heavy rain and a sudden hailstorm brought relief from Bengaluru’s scorching heat but triggered flooding, traffic chaos, and significant damage across the city. The sudden change in weather also caught many off guard, especially office goers who struggled to commute back home during peak hours.

Bangalore Weather Today (Image: ANI)
Bangalore Weather Today (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 30, 2026 08:19:41 IST

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Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today: After a day of heavy rain and an unexpected hailstorm brought some much needed relief from the heat on Wednesday, Bengaluru is on track for another hot day, with possible thunderstorms later. The sudden shift in weather provided some relief from the heat after weeks of scorching temperatures, but mayhem. While some people were welcoming the sudden drop in temperature, the heavy rain soon caused flooding, traffic jams and even casualties in some areas of the city.

Bangalore Weather Today: What Will Be The Temperature Today? Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today: The city is expected to have sunny and very hot weather today which will probably reach its maximum temperature of approximately 36°C. The day will start cool with temperatures reaching 23°C because of the heavy rains that fell overnight but later the day will feel extremely hot because of the high humidity. The afternoon weather will provide some relief through the arrival of two thunderstorms. The weather will improve later because the skies will clear and the night will have partially clear skies and a temperature drop to 22°C. Wednesday’s rains created destructive conditions throughout various sections of the city. The streets in Banashankari Jayanagar Indiranagar and MG Road experienced major disruptions because of waterlogging which created traffic jams that made commuting impossible. The downpour also included thunderstorms. People in Richmond Town and Shanthinagar experienced waterlogging which reached waist deep in certain areas. All regions experienced a complete transformation from dry conditions to flooded streets which caused traffic delays that lasted for several hours.

Bangalore Weather Today: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets

Bangalore Weather Today: The Bengaluru rains, which pummelled the city on Wednesday, also toed a famous bookshop. The Bookworm on Church Street shared a series of pictures of its bookshop in a pool of water with books floating in it.

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Bangalore Weather Today: The rains also caused damage. A wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed, killing seven people, including a child. There were also reports of trees being toppled at several places, including Malleswaram, Shanthinagar and Seshadripuram, with the state claiming hundreds such instances around the city. There was also flooding at government offices, including the Vidhana Soudha where offices were flooded. Emergency workers were deployed to different parts of the city to remove debris, regulate traffic and save lives. This again highlighted the vulnerability of the city to extreme weather and the lack of proper drainage.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff

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Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

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