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Home > Regionals News > Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff

Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff

A shocking viral video from Madhya Pradesh’s Katni shows a 108 ambulance staffer allegedly forcing a patient’s family to clean the vehicle and demanding money during a medical emergency.

Woman forced to clean a bloodstained vehicle in Bhopal (IMAGE: X)
Woman forced to clean a bloodstained vehicle in Bhopal (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 29, 2026 21:41:00 IST

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Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff

MADHYA PRADESH VIRAL VIDEO: In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, a callous ambulance staffer from a 108 ambulance was accused of asking for money from the family of a patient, and making them clean the ambulance while the man fought for his life. The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, has been shared on social media, with authorities warning the ambulance driver.

Ambulance Staffer Accused of Forcing Patient’s Family to Clean Vehicle

Officials say that 32-year-old Rahul Barman was badly injured in a road accident at Karela village and the 108 ambulance brought him to the district hospital. He was referred to Jabalpur for further treatment after preliminary treatment. But things took a turn during this period when the ambulance staffer, named Mohit, allegedly treated the victim’s family with inhumanity.

In the clip, a woman, believed to be the patient’s wife Pramila Barman, is cleaning the ambulance while the staffer watches. When questioned about what she is doing, she gestures towards the driver in the ambulance and states that she is cleaning it as per his orders. The family has also claimed that they were asked for money to take the patient.

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Family Claims Ambulance Staff Demanded Money

These visuals have raised grave concerns regarding the efficiency of the emergency medical services, with the question being asked if life-saving services have become a burden for the families of the patients.

After viewing the video footage, Dr Yashwant Verma, the Civil Surgeon at Katni District Hospital, stated that a notice has been sent to the in-charge of 108 services and the ambulance driver, who will have to respond within a week or face disciplinary action. This is not the first time that the ambulance services in Madhya Pradesh have faced allegations of negligence.

Previous Similar Incident

In November 2025, an old man died in Guna because the ambulance taking him to the district hospital was stranded due to a flat tire. The ambulance didn’t even have a spare tire. This incident occurred after the man was admitted to the hospital with chest pain and high blood pressure after consultation at a primary health center.

MUST READ: Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Pinarayi Vijayan Set To Be Dethroned? UDF Likely To Gain Majority With 70–80 Seats As LDF Trails, Check Full Breakdown Here As Congress Eyes Big Comeback 

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Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff

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Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff
Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff
Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff
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