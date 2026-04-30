I-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel Gets Bail: Patiala House Court Grants Relief As ED Cites ‘Voluntary And Purposeful Cooperation’ In Money Laundering Case

On Thursday, Patiala House Court provided bail to Vinesh Chandela of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in a money-laundering matter. The granting of bail happened one day after West Bengal Assembly Election results were announced. According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they could not oppose his bail request.

Vinesh Chandela previously asked for temporary emergency relief based on the health condition of his mother with dementia. This was one of the reasons why he sought relief during the ED’s ongoing investigation.

Vinesh Chandel Bail: Court Notes ED Stand On Cooperation

While granting bail to Vinesh Chandela, the court noted the ED’s position of having cooperated fully without further obstruction from the defendant. The ED did request conditions to apply to the grant of bail, and the court accepted those conditions.

When advising the defendant about not obstructing the investigation by tampering with or influencing any evidence or witnesses, the court verified that he was, and must continue to be, cooperative in all aspects of the investigation as well as any directive issued by the ED.

Vinesh Chandel Case: ED Statement And Legal Arguments

As per ED’s statement before the Hon’ble High Court: “Due to the voluntary and purposeful cooperation extended by Vinesh Chandel to the investigation and without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the ED, they have no objection to the present bail application”. This statement became an important factor in arriving at the decision made by the court.

The above quote was brought up by Sr. Adv. Vikas Pahwa, Counsel for Mr. Vinesh Chandel. He stated: “We recently filed a regular bail application a few days back. The ED was required to file a reply. The ED filed their reply yesterday and raised no objection to the granting of bail, primarily due to Mr. Chandel cooperating with the agency and having extended voluntary and purposeful cooperation.”

Vinesh Chandel Probe: Allegations In Money Laundering Case

According to the ED, Vinesh Chandel is linked to a money laundering investigation through his consultancy firm. Upon investigation, several financial irregularities have been identified by the ED, they include receiving both accounted/unaccounted funds, unsecured loans where there was no legitimate business backing to support the loan, issuance of bogus invoices, routing money through third parties.

Earlier this month, the ED was given authorization by a court to interrogate Vinesh Chandel while in police custody. The court had determined there were sufficient grounds for suspicion that he had engaged in conspiratorial activities that included receiving money from illegal activity, distributing it or possessing it.

These acts were said to have been part of a widespread, alleged scheme taking place within the state of West Bengal involving alleged fraud involving massive dollar amounts.

Timeline of Arrest of Vinesh Chandel and the Political Fallout

On April 13, 2018, Vinesh Chandel was arrested just prior to the West Bengal Legislature election and was then placed in custody. Almost immediately upon his arrest, all the political parties took sides on the issue.

The ruling TMC claimed he was an innocent victim of political persecution by the government. The TMC characterized Chandel’s arrest and detainment as an attempt by the central government to intimidate persons who worked with the opposition.

Vinesh Chandel Controversy: Protests And Mamata Banerjee Visit

Charged with Chandel’s arrest is that it had intensified shortly after the TMC began to conduct public protests regarding the arrest of Vinesh Chandel.

During one of these TMC protests, West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, entered the I-PAC offices, which were under investigation by the ED at the time. At the end of her visit, she is reported to have removed documents from I-PAC offices, which fueled the political controversy embroiling Vinesh Chandel with the continuing federal investigation.

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