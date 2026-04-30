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Home > Elections > Assembly Election Results 2026 Date & Time: Check West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Counting & Final Result Date & Time

Assembly Election Results 2026 Date & Time: Check West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Counting & Final Result Date & Time

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Election Results 2026 are set for May 4, with counting beginning early morning across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Election Results 2026 on May 4: Counting from 8 AM across 5 states & UT. Photo: ANI.
Election Results 2026 on May 4: Counting from 8 AM across 5 states & UT. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 30, 2026 09:13:59 IST

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Assembly Election Results 2026 Date & Time: Check West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Counting & Final Result Date & Time

Several exit polls released on Wednesday predicted big political changes across four key states and a UT. The pollsters suggested a potential sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, a third consecutive term in Assam, a possible return to power for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, and a continued hold for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu despite anti-incumbency pressures. According tot the Election Commission of India, vote counting will take place on Monday, with official results expected through the day.

West Bengal Exit Polls: Who is Winning – BJP Or TMC?

West Bengal, the largest among the five poll-bound regions with a 294-member assembly, emerged as the most closely watched battleground. A majority of exit polls predicted that the BJP could secure a thin majority, overtaking the Trinamool Congress (TMC). However, two major polling agencies did not release projections for the state.

The election saw record voter turnout, influenced in part by widespread deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

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Tamil Nadu Exit Polls: Will DMK Retain The Power Or Will Vijay Emerge As Kingmaker?

In Tamil Nadu’s 234-member assembly, nearly all exit polls, except one, projected a majority for the DMK-led alliance.

However, AxisMyIndia offered a different projection, suggesting that actor-turned-politician Vijay could disrupt the traditional Dravidian political landscape. The survey indicated he could either emerge as the single-largest party or even secure a majority, potentially marking Tamil Nadu’s first genuinely three-cornered electoral contest in decades.

The same projection also pointed to a near-collapse of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Kerala Exit Polls: Is Congress Led UDF Finally Making A Comeback?

Exit polls also indicated a possible shift in Kerala, where the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is projected to form the government.

The Kerala Assembly has 140 constituencies, and counting is scheduled as a single-day process.

Puducherry Exit Polls: NDA Set for Victory

In Puducherry, all exit polls uniformly projected a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). 

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Result Date And Time

According to the the Election Commission, the result schedule for  West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is as follows:

Date of results: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting begins: Around 8:00 AM

Initial trends: Expected within 2–3 hours of counting

Final results: Likely by afternoon or evening

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Result Date And Time

The Election Commission has confirmed the following schedule for Kerala Assembly Election 2026:

Date of results: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting begins: Around 8:00 AM

Initial trends: Expected within 2–3 hours of counting

Final results: Likely by afternoon or evening

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Result Date And Time

According to the the Election Commission, the result schedule for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 is as follows:

Date of results: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting begins: Around 8:00 AM

Initial trends: Expected within 2–3 hours of counting

Final results: Likely by afternoon or evening

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Result Date And Time

According to the the Election Commission, the result schedule for Assam Assembly Election 2026 is as follows:

Date of results: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting begins: Around 8:00 AM

Initial trends: Expected within 2–3 hours of counting

Final results: Likely by afternoon or evening

Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Result Date And Time

According to the the Election Commission, the result schedule for Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 is as follows:

Date of results: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Counting begins: Around 8:00 AM

Initial trends: Expected within 2–3 hours of counting

Final results: Likely by afternoon or evening

How To Check West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026

Voters and viewers can follow Assembly Elections 2026 results through multiple official and media platforms:

Election Commission of India (ECI) official website and results portal

Voter Helpline mobile application for live updates

Major news channels and digital platforms offering real-time coverage including NewsX

Live blogs and YouTube streams from leading media organisations including NewsX

Also Read: Why 2021 Exit Polls Failed In West Bengal But Got Tamil Nadu, Assam And Kerala Right: Look Back At Poll Accuracy In India

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Tags: Assam Assembly Election 2026Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-6Kerala Assembly Election 2026Puducherry Assembly Election 2026Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026west bengal assembly election 2026

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Assembly Election Results 2026 Date & Time: Check West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Counting & Final Result Date & Time
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