Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai ghaziabad business news election news kanye west Champions League Rhode Island Blue Moon 2nd Merit List Date ai Tesla RTI activist death Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla municipal election result 2026: Shimla Municipal Election 2026 results will be declared today, May 31, as counting began at 9 a.m. The final phase of PRI elections concluded amid enthusiastic voter participation despite adverse weather conditions. The contest between Congress and BJP is being closely watched.

Shimla Municipal Election 2026 results declared today as counting begins in Himachal amid Congress vs BJP political contest. Photo: ANI
Shimla Municipal Election 2026 results declared today as counting begins in Himachal amid Congress vs BJP political contest. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 09:02 IST

Himachal Pradesh municipal election result 2026: The results for the Shimla Municipal Election 2026 will be declared today, May 31, 2026. Vote countung started at 9 a.m. The third and final phase of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections concluded across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Even as several parts of the state witnessed inclement weather, voters participated enthusiastically in the democratic process to elect their village representatives. Youth, first-time voters, and senior citizens were seen turning out in significant numbers.

Congress Vs BJP in Himachal  Municipal Elections

The elections are being seen as an important political indicator for both major parties in the state. For the Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the results serve as a test of public support. For Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, the outcome represents an opportunity to demonstrate political influence.

The BJP holds power in Mandi, while the Congress is in control in Palampur. In Dharamshala and Solan, the mayoral positions are held by Congress, while deputy mayors belong to the BJP. 

You Might Be Interested In

Voter Turnout 

Polling in the final phase recorded turnout below 60 per cent, marking a decline compared to the first two phases, which saw voter participation exceeding 75 per cent.

Earlier, the State Election Commission had reported that out of a total 31,182 seats across Himachal Pradesh, 10,854 candidates were elected unopposed before polling began. More than 86,000 candidates had filed nominations for various posts, including Gram Panchayat Members, Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, Panchayat Samiti Members, and Zila Parishad Members.

The first phase of polling was conducted on May 26, followed by the second phase on May 28. Results for the posts of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, and Ward Members were declared immediately after each phase of polling. 

First-Time Voters Share Enthusiasm

Young and first-time voters expressed excitement about participating in the democratic process.

Speaking to ANI, first-time voter Kamlesh Verma said, “All security arrangements were in place and the voting process was conducted smoothly. It felt very good to cast my vote for the first time. I voted with the hope that development will take place in our area and that welfare measures will benefit everyone in society. My message to voters is to choose a good candidate who works for development and public welfare. I am very happy to have exercised my democratic right.”

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Shandil, a candidate contesting for the post of Pradhan from Mehli Panchayat in Shimla district, said, “The election process has been very good. People participated enthusiastically despite the bad weather. It is a positive sign for democracy that voters came out in large numbers to cast their ballots. I sought votes in the name of development and not on party lines. Women and youth have been participating actively and, in many cases, more enthusiastically than men.”

He further added, “Our focus is on development. We have highlighted issues such as sewerage facilities, drinking water shortages, road connectivity for some households and the need for improved school infrastructure. If elected, we will work to address these pending demands and ensure overall development of the area.”

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Municipal Elections Results 2026 Live Updates

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh
Tags: Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Result 2026Himachal Pradesh municipal electionSHimachal Pradesh newsshimla news

RELATED News

Hamirpur Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Kangra Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Sirmour Municipal Election Result 2026

Bilaspur Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winners List, Full MC Results Live From Himachal Pradesh

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Update

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Anurup Reddy Koduru? Indian Student Drowns At Wisconsin Dam

Gold Rate Today: Dubai Gold Cheaper Than India? Check Prices Across Middle East

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

World No Tobacco Day 2026: Check Date, history, theme, significance, way to quit all you need to know

World No Tobacco Day 2026: 5 Best Foods to Add to Your Diet to Help You Quit Smoking and Kick Nicotine Cravings Permanently

World No Tobacco Day 2026 Wishes: check WhatsApp Messages, Slogans, SMS, Status, Captions, Quotes & More

Gold, Silver Rates Today: Should You Buy Now? Check Latest Rates In Your City

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Update

Kullu Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Rates Ease Soon? Check Rates In Your City

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh
Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh
Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh
Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

QUICK LINKS