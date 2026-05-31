Shimla Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Congress Vs BJP Performance In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh municipal election result 2026: The results for the Shimla Municipal Election 2026 will be declared today, May 31, 2026. Vote countung started at 9 a.m. The third and final phase of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections concluded across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Even as several parts of the state witnessed inclement weather, voters participated enthusiastically in the democratic process to elect their village representatives. Youth, first-time voters, and senior citizens were seen turning out in significant numbers.

Congress Vs BJP in Himachal Municipal Elections

The elections are being seen as an important political indicator for both major parties in the state. For the Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the results serve as a test of public support. For Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, the outcome represents an opportunity to demonstrate political influence.

The BJP holds power in Mandi, while the Congress is in control in Palampur. In Dharamshala and Solan, the mayoral positions are held by Congress, while deputy mayors belong to the BJP.

Voter Turnout

Polling in the final phase recorded turnout below 60 per cent, marking a decline compared to the first two phases, which saw voter participation exceeding 75 per cent.

Earlier, the State Election Commission had reported that out of a total 31,182 seats across Himachal Pradesh, 10,854 candidates were elected unopposed before polling began. More than 86,000 candidates had filed nominations for various posts, including Gram Panchayat Members, Pradhans, Up-Pradhans, Panchayat Samiti Members, and Zila Parishad Members.

The first phase of polling was conducted on May 26, followed by the second phase on May 28. Results for the posts of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, and Ward Members were declared immediately after each phase of polling.

First-Time Voters Share Enthusiasm

Young and first-time voters expressed excitement about participating in the democratic process.

Speaking to ANI, first-time voter Kamlesh Verma said, “All security arrangements were in place and the voting process was conducted smoothly. It felt very good to cast my vote for the first time. I voted with the hope that development will take place in our area and that welfare measures will benefit everyone in society. My message to voters is to choose a good candidate who works for development and public welfare. I am very happy to have exercised my democratic right.”

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Shandil, a candidate contesting for the post of Pradhan from Mehli Panchayat in Shimla district, said, “The election process has been very good. People participated enthusiastically despite the bad weather. It is a positive sign for democracy that voters came out in large numbers to cast their ballots. I sought votes in the name of development and not on party lines. Women and youth have been participating actively and, in many cases, more enthusiastically than men.”

He further added, “Our focus is on development. We have highlighted issues such as sewerage facilities, drinking water shortages, road connectivity for some households and the need for improved school infrastructure. If elected, we will work to address these pending demands and ensure overall development of the area.”

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Municipal Elections Results 2026 Live Updates