Kullu Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Update

Kullu Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM on May 31 in Kullu Municipal Council elections, ending the long wait for candidates and voters. The urban local body elections were conducted in the district on May 17 and the residents went to their respective polling stations to elect representatives to various wards while the election officials have made all arrangements for the count, which will be conducted with stringent security.

How To Check Kullu Municipal Election Result 2026 Online

Visit the official Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission website.

On the homepage, navigate to the Results or Election Results 2026 section.

or section. Select Urban Local Body Elections 2026 from the available options.

from the available options. Choose Kullu Municipal Council from the district or municipal body list.

from the district or municipal body list. Click on the relevant ward or result link to view ward-wise leads, vote counts, and winning candidates.

Refresh the page periodically to access the latest counting trends and official result updates.

Once counting concludes, the final ward-wise results and winner details will be available on the website.

Disclaimer: Election-related information, counting trends, leads, and results mentioned in this live blog are based on updates received from election officials, local authorities, and publicly available sources. Readers are advised to verify final and official results through the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission. Early trends and leads are subject to change until the completion of counting and official declaration of results.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, winning candidates, vote margins, ward-wise results, and key highlights from the Kullu Municipal Election Result 2026.