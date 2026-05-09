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Home > Elections > Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons

Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons

Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by top NDA leaders, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. A look at why the party leadership backed Adhikari to be the first BJP CM in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal’s first BJP CM as party banks on his governance, Hindu outreach and mass appeal. Photo: ANI.
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal’s first BJP CM as party banks on his governance, Hindu outreach and mass appeal. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 13:48 IST

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Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons

Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, becoming the first BJP leader to head a government in the state. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, including Manik Saha, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rekha Gupta and Pushkar Singh Dhami, were also present at the event alongside senior BJP leaders. Along with Adhikari, five BJP leaders,  Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, took oath as ministers in the new West Bengal cabinet.

Why BJP Chose Suvendu Adhikari 

The BJP’s decision to appoint Suvendu Adhikari as chief minister was driven by the party’s need for a strong and decisive leader capable of steering its first government in West Bengal. The party leadership believes Adhikari can lead the administration while implementing key promises made in the BJP manifesto, including preventing the entry of undocumented immigrants through the Bangladesh border and introducing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Experience in Governance

Adhikari’s previous experience in governance also played a crucial role in the BJP’s decision. 

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Before joining the BJP, he had served as a minister in the second Trinamool Congress government, giving him administrative experience and familiarity with governance in the state.
Countering The ‘Outsider’ Narrative

A Bengali Chief Minister

By choosing Adhikari, the BJP also sought to reinforce its commitment that West Bengal would have a Bengali chief minister. The move directly counters the Trinamool Congress campaign narrative that a BJP victory would hand the state over to “bohiragatos” or outsiders.
Within BJP circles, Adhikari is seen as a leader with a political style similar to that of Mamata Banerjee.

Victory Over Mamata

One of the biggest reasons behind Adhikari emerging as the BJP’s top choice was his high-profile victory over Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, long considered the Trinamool Congress chief’s political stronghold.

Defeating a sitting chief minister in her own constituency significantly strengthened Adhikari’s standing within the BJP and established him as the party’s most powerful leader in West Bengal.

Stayed With BJP

His stature within the party further grew after he defeated Banerjee in two consecutive elections and stayed with the BJP despite intense post-poll violence five years ago. 

At the time, many had speculated that he might return to the TMC after the BJP failed to form the government in the state. However, Adhikari remained with the BJP, a factor that reportedly earned him the confidence of both the party leadership and grassroots workers.

A Hindu Face Acceptable To RSS

Another major reason behind Adhikari’s rise as the BJP’s chief ministerial face was his ability to consolidate Hindu votes in the state.

Though he originally came from another political party, the RSS is said to have viewed Adhikari as an acceptable choice because of his strong projection as a “Sanatani” leader and his consistent campaign centred on “Hindu rejuvenation”.

In 2024, Adhikari was among the prominent faces leading protests over alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. During the election campaign, posters in Nandigram portrayed him as the “saviour of Hindus”.

Also Read: Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

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Tags: bjpDilip Ghoshhome-hero-pos-1suvendu adhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026west-bengal-chief-minister

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Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons

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Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons

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Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons
Why BJP Picked Suvendu Adhikari As Bengal’s First CM:5 Big Reasons
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