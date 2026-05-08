Agnimitra Paul And Dilip Ghosh: Meet Two Likely Top Contenders For Deputy CM Post As Suvendu Adhikari Named New West Bengal CM

WEST BENGAL NEW CM: Suvendu Adhikari has been officially named as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, days after the BJP won the recently concluded assembly elections, on Friday. Dilip Ghosh, a senior BJP leader and former state president, had suggested the name of Adhikari in the party meeting of the legislature in Kolkata held earlier in the day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appointed as the central observer for the meeting, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the co-observer, attended the meeting.

Will West Bengal have two Deputy CMs?

The BJP hasn’t named anyone for the Chief Minister post in West Bengal yet. However, according to informed sources, Suvendu Adhikari is almost assured to be appointed. The party is reportedly aspiring to have a woman and a person from North Bengal for the two deputy Chief Minister seats. Agnimitra Paul is the most likely to get the deputy CM job for the women, meanwhile Dilip Ghosh would be more likely to get the other deputy CM.

The BJP could form two Deputy Chief Minister slots in the new government, says sources within the party. This one is likely to be filled by a female legislator, reflecting the party’s efforts to keep women in key positions.

Several prominent leaders are said to be in the running for ministerial roles. They are Dilip Ghosh, Rudranil Ghosh, Rupa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul, Nishith Pramanik and many others. However, as per reports, Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul are the two top contenders.

Who is Dilip Ghosh?

As of May 2026, Dilip Ghosh stands out as one of the BJP’s most seasoned leaders in West Bengal. He has a reputation for being tough and is widely seen as a strong candidate for Deputy Chief Minister or a top cabinet role after the party’s big win in the assembly elections. With Suvendu Adhikari set to become Chief Minister, there’s a lot of buzz about Ghosh’s next move. He’s not new to the spotlight—the guy was with the RSS, led the BJP in the state from 2015 to 2021, and also served as an MP.

Who is Agnimitra Paul?

Then there’s Agnimitra Paul. She’s another rising star in the BJP, and honestly, her career turn is hard to ignore. She went from being a prominent fashion designer in Kolkata, where she even designed for stars like Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty, to jumping into politics with the BJP in 2019. Since then, she hasn’t slowed down.

She headed the BJP’s women’s wing in Bengal, became a vice-president in the state unit, and just got re-elected from Asansol Dakshin, winning by over 40,000 votes against TMC’s Tapas Banerjee. After the 2026 assembly victory, people are already talking about her for one of the top jobs i.e. Deputy Chief Minister.

Who is the new CM of West Bengal?

Suvendu Adhikari has been announced as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. He’s been around the block, a familiar face in West Bengal politics. He made headlines as one of the leaders behind the Nandigram movement against land acquisition back in 2007. He started with the Trinamool Congress but switched to the BJP right before the 2021 elections. That move paid off. He beat Mamata Banerjee in her own backyard in Nandigram and is now the BJP’s choice for Chief Minister, taking over after serving as Leader of the Opposition.

New Bengal CM: When is the oath-taking ceremony?

The oath-taking ceremony is set to happen at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9, 2026. It’s shaping up to be a huge event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and several chief ministers from other BJP states expected to show up. This isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a big statement, the BJP wants everyone to know they’ve arrived in West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Who Will Be West Bengal CM? BJP Backs Suvendu Adhikari To Replace Mamata Banerjee