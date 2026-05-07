Chandranath Rath Killed Because I Defeated Mamata Banerjee: Suvendu Adhikari on Aide’s Murder

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that the killing of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath was a “premeditated murder,” claiming Rath was targeted because of his close association with him and his political defeat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. Speaking to reporters after Rath’s mortal remains were brought from the hospital to his residence in Madhyamgram, Adhikari said, “No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide, and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder.”

Suvendu Adhikari Calls Killing A Planned And Cold-Blooded Attack

Demanding strict action against those responsible, Adhikari said, “I stand with his family, and the family’s demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished. The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him… this murder was premeditated.”

Calling the incident a targeted attack, the BJP leader alleged that the killing was carried out with precision and planning. “This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range,” he said.

He further referred to the medical findings and claimed the post-mortem report showed that multiple bullets were fired from close range to ensure instant death.

“This Was Not An Ordinary Crime,” Says BJP Leader

Adhikari maintained that the killing was not random in nature. “This was not an ordinary crime. It was a cold-blooded, planned attack executed by contract killers,” he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that Rath was targeted only because of his professional association with him. “He had no criminal background and no political hostility. His only identity was that he worked with me,” Adhikari added.

He also said the deceased’s family had demanded swift arrests and the strictest punishment for the accused, including capital punishment.

Family Demands Arrests And Capital Punishment For Accused

Speaking about his responsibility towards the family, Adhikari said, “All the MPs and MLAs of Purba Medinipur are currently at his house. My duty and responsibility are to look after his daughter and his wife. Most importantly, the family’s demand is to arrest these killers as quickly as possible, file a chargesheet, and ensure they receive capital punishment. This is my responsibility to oversee, and all my colleagues will assist me.”

He further said that according to preliminary investigation inputs, police have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and identified multiple suspects. A CID team is currently probing the case.

Adhikari also thanked senior BJP leaders for standing by him and Rath’s family during the difficult time.

BJP Leaders, Opposition Figures And Officials Reach Madhyamgram

“Many leaders from my party, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Organising Secretary BL Santosh, have stood by me and Rath’s family. Many members of the party, including Rajya Sabha member Samir Oraon, and MPs Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Khagen Murmu, have also stood by me,” he said.

“Many people from other political parties, including various partners of the Left Front, have also come here to pay their respects and express their condolences. It is a personal loss for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have intensified the investigation. Forensic teams are examining evidence collected from the crime scene, while the state CID has questioned local leads as part of the ongoing probe.

Earlier in the day, senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force, visited the crime scene in Madhyamgram.

Trinamool Congress Demands Court-Monitored CBI Probe

The Trinamool Congress has demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the killing, calling for a thorough and impartial probe into the incident.

Chandranath Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who was serving as Adhikari’s personal assistant, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on Wednesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack but later succumbed to his injuries.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Tamil Nadu Governor Rejected Vijay’s CM Bid Again And Will Third Time Be The Charm?