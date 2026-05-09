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Home > India News > West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

Suvendu Adhikari will script political history when he takes oath as the first-ever BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand function at Kolkata on Saturday.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates. Photo: ANI
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 12:39 IST

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

Suvendu Adhikari will script political history when he takes oath as the first-ever BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand function at Kolkata on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony on Brigade Parade Ground is likely to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA chief ministers, which will be a huge political change in the state following the BJP’s massive Assembly election win. Adhikari was elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Friday in a formal ceremony before he met with Governor R. N. Ravi to claim the opportunity of forming the government. 
The BJP won 207 out of 294 Assembly seats which led to the end of the All India Trinamool Congress government that Mamata Banerjee had led for 15 years. The election results mark important political changes for Bengal because Adhikari became the main leader of BJP who conducted their strong campaign against the ruling TMC.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s Chief Minister

BJP’s Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari today took oath as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, attended the swearing-in ceremony.
BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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On May 4, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal’s most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.
Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.
Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

Security measures increased throughout Kolkata before the swearing-in ceremony because thousands of BJP supporters assembled near the venue to display party flags and shout slogans that celebrated the beginning of “Sonar Bangla,” which described the first Bengali-language radio and television broadcast that occurred in 1957. Multiple leaders from the NDA including the BJP chief ministers of its governing states came to Kolkata to attend the historic ceremony.

Also Read: Agnimitra Paul And Dilip Ghosh: Meet Two Likely Top Contenders For Deputy CM Post As Suvendu Adhikari Named New West Bengal CM 

How Mamata Banerjee’s Stronghold Falls Back, Leading Suvendu Adhikari to Become West Bengal Chief Minister?

The political environment of Bengal experienced a complete transformation when Adhikari became the highest political office holder. He maintained a close relationship with Mamata Banerjee and served as an essential participant in the Nandigram movement yet later joined the BJP where he rose to become one of the state’s most influential party leaders. The party workers who dedicated themselves to building the party in Bengal for many years experienced an emotional moment according to BJP leaders.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

The swearing-in ceremony will demonstrate to the eastern region of India that the BJP has grown its political influence according to party leaders who will introduce a “double-engine” government at the Central government level. The BJP supporters celebrated the power change while opposition parties maintained their doubts about the election results and their concerns about the state’s political developments.

BJP in West Bengal Assembly Elections

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.
West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-ll of the Assembly elections. In phase I, the poll participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.
The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic political shift, ending Mamata Banerjee’s long dominance and bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power with a commanding 206 seats. This marks a major blow to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which secured only 80 seats, a steep decline from its previous stronghold.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now? 

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister
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