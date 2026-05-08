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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now?

West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now?

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi has dissolved the Assembly after BJP’s sweeping election win. Outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign, claiming she has “not lost” despite her defeat in Bhabanipur.

Mamata refuses to resign after Bengal Assembly dissolution as BJP prepares to form first government in state. Photos: ANI.
Mamata refuses to resign after Bengal Assembly dissolution as BJP prepares to form first government in state. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 12:01 IST

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West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now?

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi dissolved the state legislative assembly on Thursday, May 7, following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s big victory in the Assembly elections. However, the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has refused to step down from office, declining to visit Raj Bhavan to submit her resignation despite the election results. She said that she had “not lost” the election. However, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur by a margin of more than 15,00 votes.

BJP Registers Historic Win In Bengal

The BJP won a decisive mandate in West Bengal, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats. This is the first time that the BJP is set to form a government in the state.

Amit Shah Arrives In Kolkata 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in West Bengal on Friday and is scheduled to chair the BJP Legislative Party meeting in Kolkata later in the day.

You Might Be Interested In

Shah has been appointed the Central Observer for the election of the BJP legislative party leader in the state. During the meeting, the party is expected to formally elect its leader, with Suvendu Adhikari emerging as the frontrunner to become the BJP’s first chief minister in West Bengal.

What the Constitution Says About Dissolution Of Assembly & Formation of New Govt

Legal experts say that the constitutional position following the dissolution of the Assembly is clear. Once the Assembly is dissolved under Article 174(2)(b), its tenure ends, and the institutional basis of the Council of Ministers also ceases to exist.

In such a situation, the outgoing Chief Minister can only continue in a caretaker capacity if the Governor requests it until a new government is sworn in. 

Does Mamata Banerjee Have Any Constitutional Option?

Legal experts say that Mamata Banerjee currently has no viable constitutional route to continue as a regular Chief Minister.

The dissolution of the Assembly effectively ends any claim to continue in office because there is no House remaining to which the government can be collectively responsible.

“The Chief Minister derives democratic legitimacy from the confidence of elected MLAs, and once the Assembly ceases to exist, that institutional foundation falls away. There is, therefore, no direct constitutional remedy that enables Mamata Banerjee to continue in office as Chief Minister beyond a transitional caretaker arrangement,” NDTV quoted a legal expert. 

Also Read: Will Suvendu Adhikari Be The Next West Bengal Chief Minister? Check Top Contenders For Deputy CM Posts

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Tags: home-hero-pos-1mamata banerjeesuvendu adhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal newswest-bengal-chief-minister

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West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now?

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West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now?
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