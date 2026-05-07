What Happens When A Sitting CM Refuses To Resign? Curious Case Of Mamata Banerjee After West Bengal Loss

WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS 2026: Mamata Banerjee is refusing to step down as Bengal’s Chief Minister after her party, Trinamool Congress, lost the 2026 Assembly election to the BJP, a move that’s thrown the state into a wild constitutional showdown. The BJP has got 207 out of 294 seats in their kitty but Banerjee isn’t backing down. Tuesday evening, Banerjee doubled down. She insisted that she hadn’t truly lost and claimed the BJP’s win was rigged, blaming the Election Commission for working hand in glove with her rivals. “I have not lost… so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not resign,” she said, channelling the combative spirit that helped her keep the BJP out of Bengal for the last 15 years.

What Happens When A Sitting CM Refuses To Resign?

The Indian Constitution does not provide for a clause requiring a chief minister to resign when he/she loses an election. Resignation in the aftermath of the loss of an election, the very process of a peaceful transfer of power, is merely a convention, but that might soon come to change.

This, however, is a desperate measure, and it would most likely be considered as a last resort. Article 164(1) of the Constitution states that “the Chief Minister and the other Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor.”

If a CM faces political pressure but refuses to step down, the Governor can ask them to prove their majority through a floor test in the assembly. If the CM loses that vote, they must resign. In rare cases, like when things fall apart constitutionally, the Governor can recommend President’s Rule under Article 356. But, a Chief Minister can’t be kicked out just because of public protests or opposition demands, they only go if they lose their majority or breach the Constitution.

How did Mamata Banerjee react after losing to BJP in West Bengal?

Monday evening, Mamata Banerjee threw out some sharp accusations, saying the election commission’s been playing “nasty games.” She pointed to non-BJP alliances losing big in places like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar. “This isn’t democracy,” she said. “When the judiciary isn’t involved, when the Election Commission is biased, and the central government just wants one-party rule, it sends the wrong message to the world.”

She’s 71, and she claimed she was assaulted at a polling station while votes were being counted. “They kicked me in the stomach and back. The CCTV was switched off. I was shoved out of the counting station.”

But she didn’t really say much about what she plans to do next. The Bengal Assembly’s term wraps up May 7, so there isn’t a lot of time left to sort out this mess.

Who will be the new West Bengal CM?

Though it is yet to be official, it looks like Suvendu Adhikari might become West Bengal’s next chief minister. BJP insiders say he’ll take over from Mamata Banerjee, the leader who once mentored him.

The BJP just crushed it in the state elections, and their legislative party’s meeting is set for Friday (May 8) in Kolkata to sort out who takes charge. They’re still hunting for a big enough venue, since their headquarters can’t fit all 207 winning candidates. At that meeting, Adhikari is expected to be chosen as the leader. They’ll vote with a simple show of hands.

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