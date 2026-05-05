I Won’t Quit: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bengal Polls But Refuses To Resign | What Happens Now?

At a media conference held in Kolkata, following the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) major loss, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the election was “stolen” with “massive” rigging, manipulation of vote lists, and “extreme” violence. She stated that in her opinion, “100 seats were stolen,” and said the entire election process amounted to a ‘murder of democracy.’ She rejected the election results, stating that her party was “fighting not just BJP, but an entire system,” and reiterated her statement that the Election Commission of India and central forces had collaborated and were biased during both voting and counting.

Mamata Banerjee struck a defiant tone a day after the election results, refusing to accept defeat and making strong allegations about the conduct of the polls. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress chief said she was “kicked in the belly” and “backside” by what she called “CRPF goons” during her visit to a counting centre in Bhabanipur.

BJP’s sweeping victory and loss in Bhabanipur

The remarks from Mamata Banerjee came just a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping victory in West Bengal, winning 207 seats and capturing what was seen as the last major opposition stronghold in eastern India. In a significant personal setback, Mamata Banerjee also lost her own seat in Bhabanipur to her former close aide Suvendu Adhikari. Despite this, she maintained that the verdict did not reflect the true will of the people.

Claims of assault at polling and counting centres

Mamata Banerjee made serious allegations about being physically assaulted during the election process. She said, “I was kicked in the belly and back. The CCTV was off. I was pushed out of the counting station (dhakka marke nikala). As a woman, I was misbehaved with.” She further described the incident as deeply upsetting, adding, “They kicked me in my stomach… they threw me out of the polling station.” According to her, she was not even allowed to enter the polling centre despite being a candidate, and she felt “disgusted” by the treatment, saying she was “physically assaulted and abused.”

Allegations against the central forces and the election process

Continuing her criticism, Mamata Banerjee accused central forces of misconduct. “Central force jawans behaved like goons outside counting centres,” she said, blaming them for creating an atmosphere of intimidation. She also questioned the credibility of the entire electoral process, alleging large-scale manipulation. According to her, around 100 seats were “stolen” from the Trinamool Congress, a claim she repeated to underline her refusal to accept the outcome.

Refuses resignation, insists TMC did not lose

Despite the scale of the BJP’s victory, Mamata Banerjee remained firm in her position. “I have given my life to serve people. We did not lose,” she said during the press conference. She reiterated that she would not resign and dismissed any suggestion of stepping down. Her statements reflect a clear rejection of the election results and signal a continued political confrontation in the state following the dramatic outcome.

Also Read: West Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Winner List of BJP, TMC, Congress and Others