Watch Viral Video: Man Brutally Assaults Woman In Mumbai’s Malvani As Bystanders Remain Silent; Accused Flees

A disturbing video from Mumbai’s Malvani in Malad is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, a man can be seen brutally thrashing a woman on a busy street in broad daylight. According to sources, the accused man was drunk at the time of the incident. The clip of the incident has been widely circulated on social media, sparking outrage and concern over the safety of individuals in public spaces. The shocking video has raised various questions over civic sense, women’s safety, and bystander apathy and intervention. While the accused managed to run away from the spot, it is not known if any case has been registered in the matter.

How Did Assault Take Place On Busy Street?

The video clip opens with a verbal spat between a man and a woman on the road. In a matter of seconds, the situation quickly escalates into a violent assault. The man starts raining punches and slaps on the woman as she tries to cover her face. While the woman gets brutally attacked, several people can be seen standing nearby and witnessing the attack.

Did Anyone Intervene During Attack?

Amidst the brutal assault, another woman appears to confront the man and shouts at him, warning him that he is being recorded. As the woman tries to record the incident, the accused gets infuriated and starts charging towards her in an intimidating manner while hurling abuses.

How Did Accused Manage to Escape?

During the incident a bystander helps the woman by pulling her away from the accused. This prevents the attacker from harming her. The attacker then starts walking away before suddenly breaking into a run. He effectively flees the scene before any action could be taken. The video ends with the accused escaping. He leaves behind onlookers and an injured woman.

Concerns on Viral Video

The video has started a debate online. People are questioning why bystanders did not immediately intervene while the woman was being beaten. A few bystanders can be seen stepping towards the accused during the altercation. Many argue that they could not have intervened. They say the situation was too violent. However many have condemned the “inaction”. They suggest that people in India are still unaware of how to be bystanders in emergencies.

What Action Have Authorities Taken So Far?

Far there is no confirmation on whether the accused has been arrested. There is also no confirmation on whether he has been identified. It is unclear whether the woman and the accused knew each other. It is also unclear if it was an attack. There is no clarity on the victim’s condition. It is also unclear if the incident was reported to the police.

What do crime stats in Maharashtra say about the safety of women?

The incident comes at a time when crime stats in Maharashtra continue to be a concern. Maharashtra continues to be among the states for crimes against women. The rate of crime against women in Maharashtra is 76.8 per lakh population. In the five years, complaints have increased by almost 140, per cent. Domestic violence, sexual assault and workplace harassment cases are rising. Experts warn that a majority of cases go unreported. This indicates that the problem could be far bigger.

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