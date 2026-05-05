The Rs 50,000 Crore Problem India’s Software Industry Refuses to Talk About — And How Algoshack Technologies Is Solving It from Bengaluru

Vadeesh Budramane — Founder & CEO, AlgoShack Technologies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4: India’s enterprises are hemorrhaging thousands of crores every year due to broken software testing. AlgoShack Technologies, with its algoQA platform, is building the solution — and the results from real-world deployments are hard to ignore.

India builds some of the world’s most sophisticated software. It also loses billions by testing it the wrong way.

Every year, Indian enterprises spend upwards of ₹50,000 crore on software development. Between 25 and 35 percent of that investment is quietly consumed by software testing – a function most boardrooms treat as a cost centre rather than a strategic imperative. The consequence is predictable and expensive: delayed product releases, compliance failures, production bugs that reach customers before they reach QA teams, and engineering talent burning out maintaining thousands of fragile, manually written test scripts that collapse every time an application is updated.

This is not a marginal problem. It is the operating reality for hundreds of Indian enterprises, from fintech platforms managing millions of daily transactions to medical device manufacturers whose software quality directly affects patient safety.

And it has been hiding in plain sight for two decades.

What Is AlgoShack Technologies — And What Does algoQA Do?

AlgoShack Technologies is a Bengaluru-based AI product company founded in 2018 by Vadeesh Budramane, a product engineering veteran with 35 years of experience across healthcare, fintech, retail, and enterprise software. Its flagship platform, algoQA, is an AI-Augmented Autonomous Testing platform – classified as a 5th-generation test automation solution – that eliminates the need for manual test scripting.

Unlike conventional automation tools that require engineers to write, maintain, and debug scripts manually, algoQA, which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, automatically generates test cases, produces production-grade test scripts without manual coding, and self-heals as applications evolve. The result is a platform that not only accelerates automation but also enables autonomous testing at scale.

AlgoShack Technologies is currently ranked 27th globally among more than 900 test automation companies by Tracxn. The company holds two patent applications published in April 2026, with four more in progress, and is ISO 9001:2015 certified with IEC 62304 and ISO 14971 attestations – credentials that make algoQA one of the very few platforms in India cleared for medical device software environments.

Why the Traditional Testing Model Is Failing Indian Enterprises

The core problem is architectural. Traditional QA was designed for quarterly release cycles. Applications were updated slowly, scripts were written once and maintained over months, and regression testing happened in planned windows before go-live.

That world no longer exists.

Enterprise applications today are updated weekly, often daily. Agile sprints compress delivery to two-week cycles. DevOps pipelines demand continuous integration and continuous deployment. In this environment, a testing model built on manual scripting is not merely slow – it is structurally incompatible with how modern software is built.

The data confirms the scale of the damage. Global research estimates that software bugs cost the world economy over $2.84 trillion annually. In India, QA teams spend up to 40 percent of their working time not on testing, but on maintaining tests already written – rewriting automation that breaks when applications change, chasing flaky scripts that produce inconsistent results, and managing regression suites that take days to execute when the business needs answers in hours.

This is not a people problem. Indian engineering talent is among the best in the world. It is a tooling problem – and it is costing enterprises not just money, but speed, compliance, and competitive position.

What AlgoShack’s algoQA Platform Delivers – In Numbers

AlgoShack Technologies has deployed algoQA across enterprise clients in Medical Devices, Banking and FinTech, Retail and Digital Commerce, and Enterprise Software. The performance data from those deployments is specific and verifiable.

Clients report up to an 80 percent reduction in testing and test maintenance costs, with testing cycle times also reduced by as much as 80 percent. Automation coverage exceeds 90 percent. In the medical device domain, algoQA has delivered up to a 10x return on investment.

The company has been recognised as the “Most Resilient Supplier in Delivery” by a leading global enterprise—one of the most rigorous validations a software company can receive. It has also been awarded the “Best Innovation Award” by a Fortune 50 medical devices company. Both recognitions come from global enterprises where software quality failures carry significant regulatory and patient safety implications.

AlgoShack Technologies has grown at 55 percent compound annual growth rate for four consecutive years – entirely bootstrapped, without a single rupee of external funding. The company employs 300 professionals, holds enterprise Net Promoter Scores of 94, and its algoQA platform is rated 4.9 out of 5 on G2 and 5 out of 5 on SoftwareSuggest.

The Market Problem AlgoShack Is Positioned to Own

India’s software testing market is not short of vendors. What it has been short of is a credible, AI-native, product-led platform that addresses the structural failures of the traditional model – not with more engineers, but with genuine automation.

Algoshack Technologies is that platform. With its IP in autonomous test generation, auto-healing, and AI-driven exploratory testing, algoQA represents a category that global competitors are racing to build and that AlgoShack already ships.

The ₹50,000 crore problem is not going away. The enterprises that embed AI-native quality engineering into their development lifecycle will outship, outscale, and out-comply those that continue patching broken manual processes with more headcount.

AlgoShack Technologies and algoQA represent a potential inflection point for India’s software industry—built, patented, and deployed from Bengaluru.

AlgoShack Technologies is headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company’s AI-Augmented Autonomous Testing platform, algoQA, is deployed by global enterprises across Medical Devices, Banking and FinTech, Retail, and Enterprise Software. Website: www.algoshack.com | Contact: info@algoshack.com

