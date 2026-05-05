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Home > Tech and Auto News > Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline

Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline

Huawei is expected to launch the Nova 16 series with upgraded Kirin chipset, larger batteries, new Pro Max variant, and a likely debut in late 2026.

Huawei Nova 16 Series image credit: X/HuaweiMobile
Huawei Nova 16 Series image credit: X/HuaweiMobile

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 16:12 IST

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Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Huawei is gearing up for launch of Nova 16 series. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the handset officially yet, but leaks and media reports suggest that the company will be adding major upgrades as compared to the Nova 15 lineup. 

Huawei Nova 16 series leak

According to recent media reports, the company is planning to drop the Ultra variant this time, which means there will be no Nova 16 Ultra at the top of the lineup. Instead of Ultra, the company will introduce Nova 16 Pro Max as the new flagship. The series is expected to consist of Nova 16, the Nova 16 Pro, and Nova 16 Pro Max. The Pro Max variant is likely to feature a bigger display compared to other variants. 

Huawei Nova 16 series colour and design

The media reports also suggest that the company will also introduce new colour options. The standard Nova 16 and the Pro variant will likely launch in Black, White, Blue, and a Gradient finish whereas the Pro Max will be introduced in Black, White, and Blue colour options. The company has stuck to its focus on a good-looking smartphone which is a key element for attracting young buyers. 

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Huawei Nova 16 series chipset and battery

The lineup is expected to be powered by an upgraded Kirin 9 series chipset, and it is expected to be packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery while the base variant of the Nova 16 will be packed with a 6,000mAh battery. 

Huawei Nova 16 series Timeline

The company has not confirmed anything regarding the handset consisting of the launch date. The media reports suggest that the device will be launched in the last quarter of 2026 in the Chinese followed by the global launch. 

Huawei India Launch

The company is not available in Indian market since a long time but there are reports regarding the comeback of the Chinese giant in India started after a teaser banner was spotted on Flipkart which signals the comeback of the brand. The e-commerce platform Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite for the brand with a simple “Launching Soon” message along with the outline image of the device while the company has not revealed anything regarding product name, price and launch date. 

MatePad 11.5 Features and Specifications 

As per media reports and experts, the company will be launching a new tablet which is likely to be MatePad 11.5. The device is already available in global markets. The device is known for its large display and productivity-focused features which are designed for students and casual users. 

The MatePad 11.5 features an 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2K-class resolution and a high refresh rate for smoother visual and scrolling. The device is packed with a 10,000mAh battery.  

However, the company has not officially announced the confirmation of the product and comeback, but the microsite makes it clear that a new device is on the way 

Also Read: Amazon, Flipkart Great Summer Sale 2026: Get iPhone 17 At Just Rs 71,900 — Mega Deals On Premium & Mid-Range Smartphones Across Categories, Check All Discounts & Offers

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Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline

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Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline

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Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline
Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline
Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline
Huawei Nova 16 Series: Upgraded Kirin Chipset, Massive Battery, And New Colours — Check Specs And Launch Timeline

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