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Home > Tech and Auto News > Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Motorola is set to launch the Edge 70 Pro+ in India with a premium design, telephoto camera, powerful chipset, and a likely starting price of Rs 49,999.

motorola edge 70 pro plus, image credit: X
motorola edge 70 pro plus, image credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 15:29 IST

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

US-based smartphone manufacturing giant Motorola is all set to introduce the Edge 70 Pro + in the Indian market after the launch of Edge 70 and Edge 70 Pro. As per recent media reports and leaks the handset will be positioned between Edge 70 Pro and Signature smartphone. The device will be offering a blend of performance, camera upgrade, and premium design. The details regarding the upcoming Edge 70 Pro + comes after tipster shared details around launch timeline, specs, and design. The handset is likely to offer a telephoto lens, wireless charging, and much more. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro + features and specifications 

The upcoming device is expected to feature a 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset or a Snapdragon 8-series chipset coupled with up to 16GB RAM. 

The device is further expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W wired fast charging along with wireless charging. For durability, the device will likely feature IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water, and it also has premium finishes like vegan leather and textured materials. 

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In terms of optics, the handset is expected to feature a dedicated telephoto sensor for enhanced zoom capabilities. The rear panel camera setup may also consist of a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-710) and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro + Launch Timeline 

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro + is likely to launch in India by the end of May 2026. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch timeline, but multiple reports claim that the announcement could happen within the next few weeks. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro + Price  

As the company has not confirmed the details regarding the handset but media reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro + is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India. The device will be available through e-commerce platform Flipkart, Motorola e-store, and select retail outlet across India. The device will be competing with OnePlus 15R, Vivo V70 Elite and others 

Motorola Razr 70 series

The company has also recently launched its new flagship series in the global market, Motorola Razr 70 lineup. The lineup consist of Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Plus, and Motorola Razr 70. These handsets will succeed the previous Razr 60 series and will be released in the United States as the Razr Ultra 2026, Razr Plus 2026, and Razr 2026. 

The company has expanded the series by adding the Razr 70 Plus, and it is positioned between the premium and base variants and blends features from both the other devices. The 2026 Razr lineup offers several upgrades consisting of larger external displays, enhanced camera systems, improved durability, and deeper AI integration. 

The company has started pre-booking devices in the US. The Razr Ultra is priced at $ 1,499.99 which is around Rs 1,42,300. The Razr Plus is priced at $1,099.99 which is around Rs 1,04,365, and the Razr 70 is priced at $799.99 which is around Rs 75,900. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Vs Galaxy Z Flip 7: Slimmer Design, Improved Hinge, And New Chipset — Check All Upgrades And Launch Timeline

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ To Debut Soon: Premium Design, Telephoto Camera, And Powerful Chipset — Check Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

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