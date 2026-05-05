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Home > Business News > Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 profit jumps 35% to ₹17,099 crore with strong SUV and tractor demand. Revenue rises 25% to ₹1.98 lakh crore, Q4 PAT up 42%, and company declares ₹33 dividend per share amid strong growth momentum.

M&M FY26 profit surges 35% to ₹17,099 crore as strong SUV and tractor demand drives record growth; stock gains over 3% post-results.
M&M FY26 profit surges 35% to ₹17,099 crore as strong SUV and tractor demand drives record growth; stock gains over 3% post-results.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 16:08 IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported consolidated net profit of ₹17,099 crore for the entire financial year FY26, up 35% YoY. Consolidated revenues rose 25% to ₹1,98,639 crore, driven by broad-based growth across the company’s core sectors.

Consolidated PAT is up 42% YoY to ₹4,668 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY26), a robust increase in car & farm equipment categories. The board also announced a final dividend of ₹33 per share, a sign of healthy cash flows.

Strong Q4 Numbers Beat Forecasts On Their Own Top Street

M&M standalone net profit grew 53% YoY to Rs 3,737 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by better volumes and operational efficiencies. Revenue from operations was up 25.3% to ₹39,601 crore. EBITDA climbed 31% to ₹5,509 crore, with a substantial margin expansion.

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“Rural demand remained strong with vehicle sales rising 21% to 3.06 lakh units and tractor volumes up 36% to 1.19 lakh units during the quarter.

M&M continued to dominate in various categories:

SUVs – 25.3% of the market (No. 1)
Market share LCV (< 3.5T): 52.3%
Tractors: 43.6% (market leader)
Electric three-wheeler: 40% stake

The firm will continue to capitalise on its multi-segment leading position, especially with utility vehicles and agricultural equipment that still remain the core growth engines.

Momentum in Subsidiaries and Growth Businesses

Financial services unit Mahindra Finance reported 12% growth in AUM and 28% jump in PAT while Tech Mahindra improved margins with 12.6% EBIT, up 290 basis points.

Meanwhile, the company’s “Growth Gems” portfolio of real estate, logistics and Accelo generated 50% PAT growth, showing early momentum in non-core sectors.

Centre stage for EV push, AI-led strategy

M&M confirmed its aggressive electric mobility goal to achieve 18-20% EV sales mix by FY27 as it intensifies investments in next-gen mobility.

The business has announced a comprehensive AI transformation strategy under the theme of “deploy, transform and invent” that includes efforts such as automotive GPT systems, AI-enabled consumer analytics and intelligent product creation.

Expansion Plans and Long-Haul Outlook

Group CEO Anish Shah said: “We have a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on our core auto and farm businesses while scaling high-growth segments.”

The company also plans to set up a new manufacturing plant in Nagpur which is projected to come up by 2028 with an annual capacity of 5 lakh units.

M&M has kept some aggressive targets for itself going ahead. It wants 8x growth in its vehicle sector and 5x growth in financial services AUM which shows a robust multi-decade growth plan.

Share Market Outlook Today

M&M shares soared over 3% intraday to ₹3,220 by 3:45 pm on May 5, mirroring bullish investor sentiment post-results announcement, reflecting solid earnings momentum.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The experts give their recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

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Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

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Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share
Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share
Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share
Mahindra & Mahindra FY26 Profit Jumps 35% to ₹17,099 Cr; Declares ₹33 Final Dividend Per Share

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