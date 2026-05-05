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Home > Elections > Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

Speculation is growing that Trisha Krishnan may contest the Trichy East bypoll after Vijay’s two seat victory and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) strong electoral surge. While reports hint at her possible entry, there is no official confirmation yet, keeping the buzz firmly in the realm of speculation.

Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026? (Image: @Toxicity_______ via X)
Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026? (Image: @Toxicity_______ via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 09:13 IST

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Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

With actor turned politician Vijay having delivered a spectacular electoral performance, there is a growing speculation as to whether or not star Trisha Krishnan can soon join active politics. As the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 saw Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), topping the poll in over 108 seats, the focus has shifted to potential new faces in the party. The biggest speculation making rounds is that Trisha could be fielded as a candidate against the Trichy East constituency in the upcoming bypoll.

Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

The by-election in Trichy East is likely to be precipitated by the likely victory of Vijay in both seats that he will be contesting in the by-election which will be in the Trichy East. Because of legislation of elections, he will have to leave one seat and early signs point to the fact that he might have to leave Perambur and occupy Trichy East. This has raised speculation that TVK may nominate a high profile candidate in order to continue the momentum in the region. The local media has also hinted in reports in sections of the local media that Trisha could be considered in the seat but this has not been officially confirmed by the party.

Trisha Visiting Vijay’s House 

To the buzzle, pictures of Trisha visiting Vijay’s house during the vote counting exercise have gone viral further fueling the talk that she may be making her political debut. Some of the reports that indicate party sources are yet to be verified and there has been no direct indication by either of the Vijay or Trisha regarding such plans. The concept of her candidacy is, as of now, a matter of speculation, although one that has already garnered a lot of public and media attention.

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TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

In the meantime, the excellent performance of TVK in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026 have refocused attention on the ambitious poll promises of TVK. The party has promised a series of welfare policies, such as financial support to women heads of households, to unemployed graduates, and a massive creation of jobs. When the TVK government is formed, these promises, coupled with the promises of a transparent government will take center stage. With the changing political scene, the question arises: will Trisha take the plunge into electoral politics or will TVK spring a different surprise on Trichy East?

Also Read: Final Results Of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry: Check Party-Wise Seat Tally Across States

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Tags: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026Trisha Contest From Trichy EastTrisha VijayTrisha Vijay TVKVijay TVKwill Trisha Contest From Trichy East

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Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

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Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?

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Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?
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Will Trisha Contest From Trichy East Following Vijay’s Victory From Two Seats And TVK’s Massive Win In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026?
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