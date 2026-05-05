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Home > Sports News > WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: WWE RAW (May 4, 2026) saw Jacob Fatu overpower Roman Reigns with Tongan Death Grip ahead of Backlash. Seth Rollins was attacked by Bron Breakker, while Finn Balor lost amid interference, and chaos unfolded across multiple segments.

WWE RAW (4 May 2026): Jacob Fatu Chokes Out Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker Feud Intensifies Before Backlash
WWE RAW (4 May 2026): Jacob Fatu Chokes Out Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker Feud Intensifies Before Backlash

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 09:47 IST

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WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash

WWE RAW (4 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns has no momentum going into Saturday’s defense of his world heavyweight title at Backlash against Jacob Fatu. To wrap up Raw, Reigns and Fatu sat down to sign their Backlash contract. Reigns found himself trapped in his cousin’s Tongan Death Grip for the second consecutive week. It all started when Roman Reigns showed up at the arena in search of Jacob Fatu. Adam Pearce, the raw general manager, interrupted him to inform him that Fatu was not present on the premises. Later in the show, Reigns was spotted chatting with Pearce, and Fatu showed up at the venue even later. All of this resulted in the physical altercation between Fatu and Reigns when they sat down to sign a contract to end the show.

Seth Rollins opens WWE Monday Night RAW

Bron Breakker attacked Seth Rollins from behind as he entered the arena to a huge applause following a face-to-face altercation with world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns. The Architect was viciously attacked by the Badass, who threw him shoulder-first into the ring steps after dropping him face-first into the barricade. Before Raw general manager Adam Pearce backed him off and led him up the ramp, Breakker attacked security. He pushed past security and used a spear to destroy his former mentor because he wasn’t done with Rollins. To wrap things up, Breakker got back on his feet, cursed Rollins, and headed up the ramp. 

WWE RAW: Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh

For the second time in as many weeks, Finn Balor faced up against JD McDonagh. Early on, the first universal champion was in control, until Dominik’s interference Just in time for Roxanne Perez to become noticeable as the commercial break began, Mysterio flipped the tide in McDonagh’s favor. Before Mysterio crotched him on the top rope, Balor appeared ready to perform the Coup de Grace after fighting his way back into the match and defeating a nasty Spanish Fly. Mysterio was dismissed by referee Jessika Carr, but the numbers game proved to be too much when Liv Morgan threw Perez the timekeeper’s hammer, which the Prodigy used on the babyface to set up a headbutt and McDonagh’s victory. 

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WWE Monday Night RAW: Chaotic end to Joe Hendry vs Austin Theory

For the second time in as many weeks, Joe Hendry’s song “Fire Logan Paul” was interrupted by an enraged Logan Paul. Hendry then faced off against Austin Theory, the other tag team champion for The Vision. Hendry defeated Theory in a typical match, but Paul intervened and disqualified him. After making the save and fending off the heels, Bron Breakker emerged and eliminated the Street Profits. As the altercation swiftly escalated into a brawl, Seth Rollins also made his appearance. 

WWE RAW: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu sign contracts for WWE Backlash

Prior to their Saturday night match at Backlash, Roman Reigns sat at the head of the table and spoke with Jacob Fatu. He expressed his displeasure with the “disrespect” he had received and asserted that he had brought The Samoan Werewolf into the organization by bringing in Solo Sikoa. After restating his reasons for going after Reigns, Fatu utilized the same Tongan Death Grip that he had used to leave the OTC lying the previous week. To wrap up the show, he signed the contract.

WWE RAW May 4 Results

  • JD McDonagh beats Finn Balor

  • Ethan Page and Rusev beat Je’Von Evans and Penta

  • Joe Hendry vs Austin Theory ends with a disqualification

  • Oba Femi beats Otis in an Oba Femi Open Challenge

  • Team Original El Grande Americano beat Team Imposter El Grande Americano in a six-man tag team match

Also Read: WWE Friday Night SmackDown (1 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Cody Rhodes Defeats Ricky Saints, Tag Team Division Sees Major Title Defences

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Tags: Bron BreakkerFinn Balorjacob fatuJD McDonaghLogan PaulRoman ReignsSeth RollinsWWE Backlash 2026wwe monday night rawWWE RawWWE RAW highlightsWWE Raw Results

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WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash

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WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash

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WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash
WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash
WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash
WWE Monday Night RAW (4 May 2026) Results, Highlights & Winners: Jacob Fatu Gets The Better Of Roman Reigns Ahead Of WWE Backlash

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