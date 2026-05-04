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Home > Sports News > John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth

John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth

John Cena is returning to WWE at Backlash 2026! Following his retirement match against Gunther, find out the truth behind Cena's new WWE deal and his "history-making" announcement on X that promises to change the fan experience forever.

John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash- Here's The Truth. Photo John Cena X
John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash- Here's The Truth. Photo John Cena X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 21:53 IST

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John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth

The “Cenation Leader” has returned and the WWE Universe is abuzz, with a mixture of shock and scepticism. John Cena has confirmed that he will be heading to WWE Backlash 2026 just months after a tearful goodbye at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025 – where he tapped out to Gunther in his official retirement match.

The announcement has immediately fuelled speculation: is the 17-time world champion coming out of retirement for one last match? Or is this part of a new role in the “New Era” of WWE?

The “History-Making” Announcement on X

The bombshell came courtesy of John Cena who took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, May 4. Cena broke his silence on his post-WrestleMania 42 plans, promising that his appearance at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa will be more than just a simple cameo.

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“It’s official! I’m headed to #WWEBacklash! After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans! C U Live Saturday in Tampa or at home…” — John Cena (@JohnCena)

The Truth Behind the Return: A New WWE Deal

While fans dream of an 18th title run, the “truth” behind this return seems more corporate than competitive. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that Cena recently inked a huge new multi-appearance deal with WWE.

“The situation there is that he is on Backlash,” Meltzer explained. “I’m not sure what the role will be because he said he’s never going to wrestle again. They signed him to a contract, which called for a number of appearances, so this is one of those appearances.”

Meltzer said it’s “weird” to see Cena back so soon after his high-profile hosting gig at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, but the deal was set up to keep Cena in the fold as a global ambassador and “special attraction” for the WWE.

What to Expect at Backlash 2026?

Cena has teased news that will “change the WWE experience” and speculation is rampant. Some believe he will be announcing a new digital platform or a permanent management role (perhaps General Manager), while others think he may be announcing a new championship or a “Hall of Fame” type of development program.

No matter who it is, Cena adds a tonne of star power to a card that already features a monster main event between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship. When John Cena speaks, the world listens, whether he’s there to cut a promo or change the very fabric of the company.

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Tags: Dave Meltzer John Cena newsJohn Cena history-making newsJohn Cena new WWE contractJohn Cena retirement match GuntherJohn Cena retirement updateJohn Cena WrestleMania 42 hostJohn Cena WWE return Backlash 2026Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu BacklashWWE Backlash 2026 TampaWWE experience change Cena

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John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth

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John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth
John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth
John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth
John Cena To Come Out Of Retirement? WWE Legend Announces Blockbuster Return For Backlash— Here’s The Truth

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