Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 Match Preview, Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch NEP vs OMA Match Live In India And Worldwide

Nepal National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team: The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 reaches a pivotal point as Nepal and Oman face off in a crucial match on May 5, 2026. Both sides are desperate for points to improve their position in the 2023-2027 cycle and the match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Oman are in a good position in the tournament right now, with 14 wins from 27 games, they are third in the points table with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Nepal sit in seventh place with just 7 wins in 23 games and 16 points, putting huge pressure on Captain Rohit Paudel and his squad to get a home win. Oman have the recent history on their side, having beaten Nepal by a whopping 102 runs on April 29, 2026, thanks to an excellent 130-run knock from Jatinder Singh. Nepal will be hoping their star spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and all-rounder Gulshan Jha can stop Oman’s momentum and turn their campaign around. The Kirtipur pitch should be a level playing field with the ball and bat with early assistance for pacers such as Karan KC and Oman’s Shakeel Ahmad. Nepal have to win Tuesday’s game, as they attempt to recreate the late-season form that characterised their last qualifying campaign, with a chance at the ODI World Cup Qualifiers on the line

Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details | All You Need To Know

On which date will the Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match will take place on Tuesday (May 5).

What time will the Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The ICC CWC League 2 match between Nepal and the UAE will begin at 9 AM IST, which is 8:45 AM Nepal Time.

Which venue will host the ICC CWC League 2 between Nepal and the Oman?

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, will host the match between Nepal and the Oman.

Where to watch the Nepal vs Oman ICC CWC League 2 match live in India and around the world?

The ICC CWC League 2 match between Nepal and the Oman will be aired live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while Indian fans can watch the match on FanCode through its app and website.

Last 5 Matches Of Nepal

Date Format Opponent Venue Result May 1, 2026 ODI United Arab Emirates Kirtipur Nepal won by 6 runs (DLS) Apr 29, 2026 ODI Oman Kirtipur Oman won by 102 runs (DLS) Apr 25, 2026 ODI United Arab Emirates Kirtipur Nepal won by 37 runs Apr 21, 2026 T20I United Arab Emirates Kirtipur Nepal won by 8 wickets Apr 20, 2026 T20I United Arab Emirates Kirtipur UAE won by 6 wickets (DLS)

Last 5 Matches Of Oman

Date Format Opponent Venue Result May 3, 2026 ODI United Arab Emirates Kirtipur UAE won by 54 runs Apr 29, 2026 ODI Nepal Kirtipur Oman won by 102 runs (DLS) Apr 27, 2026 ODI United Arab Emirates Kirtipur UAE won by 25 runs Apr 12, 2026 ODI Scotland Windhoek Scotland won by 7 wickets Apr 10, 2026 ODI Namibia Windhoek Namibia won by 1 wicket