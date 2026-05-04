Nikhil Goyal’s Kreativemedia.io Secures Investment from SEO Pioneer Jitendra Vaswani

New Delhi [India], May 4: Kreativemedia.io, the fast-rising AI-first creative agency reshaping how modern brands produce digital advertising, today announced a landmark investment from Jitendra Vaswani, an internationally recognized AI SEO expert, PR and branding specialist, keynote speaker, and serial entrepreneur. Vaswani joins the company as its core investor, partnering with Co-Founder and CEO Nikhil Goyal, a celebrated AI artist, creative director, and AI generalist, to accelerate Kreativemedia.io’s mission of becoming the world’s leading AI advertising production studio for performance-driven brands.

The investment marks a significant milestone for Kreativemedia.io, which has already served 30+ brands, delivered over 500 AI creatives, and built a reputation for shipping production-grade campaigns in days rather than weeks. With Vaswani’s backing, the company is positioned to expand its global footprint, deepen its technology stack, and bring AI-driven advertising to thousands more e-commerce and DTC brands seeking to scale paid social campaigns on Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and beyond.

A Strategic Partnership at the Intersection of AI, SEO, and Performance Marketing

Jitendra Vaswani brings to Kreativemedia.io more than a decade of operational expertise across SEO, AI-powered marketing, affiliate marketing, and PR. He is the Founder of BloggersIdeas.com, one of the most widely read internet marketing blogs in the industry, the CEO of Digiexe.ai, an AI-first digital marketing agency helping brands scale with AI videos and automations, and the founder of Affiliate Booster, a leading WordPress toolkit for affiliate marketers. He is also the owner of SaaSUltra.com, a platform focused on practical SaaS decision-making.

Over his career, Vaswani has guided more than 1,400 clients, including recognized brands such as FirstCry and Zopper, to achieve measurable growth through SEO, content, and digital strategy. He is a published author, an international keynote speaker, and a frequent contributor to global marketing publications, podcasts, and conferences, known industry-wide for his “no fluff,” ROI focused approach to digital growth. His work and commentary on the shift toward LLM-driven search, AI SEO, and authenticity-led brand building have positioned him as one of the most consistent voices on the future of marketing in the AI era.

“Kreativemedia.io is doing something the industry has been waiting for, turning AI from a novelty into a serious, repeatable production system for advertisers,” said Jitendra Vaswani, Investor and Founder of BloggersIdeas, Digiexe.ai, and Affiliate Booster. “I have spent my career working with brands that live and die by creative output and conversion performance. What Nikhil and the team have built is genuinely category-defining. AI is no longer the future of advertising; it is the present, and Kreativemedia.io is the operating system for brands that want to win in this new era. My focus as an investor is to help the team scale globally with the right SEO, PR, and brand positioning so Kreativemedia.io becomes a household name in AI advertising.”

Nikhil Goyal: An AI Creative Director Building the New Advertising Stack

At the helm of Kreativemedia.io is Nikhil Goyal, a young but highly accomplished AI creative director who has become one of the most recognizable voices in India’s emerging AI advertising scene. With a background in AI and Data Science and a deep specialization in generative video, image, and motion workflows, Goyal has produced viral AI campaigns for fashion, jewelry, lifestyle, and DTC brands, including notable AI ad work for marquee names such as Tanishq’s Rivaah Collection that has been widely circulated across the creator and marketing communities.

Under Goyal’s creative direction, Kreativemedia.io has pioneered specialized AI workflows for AI fashion photography, AI talking-head UGC ads, AI commercial videos, AI product photography, and full-funnel paid social creatives. The company’s recent campaigns, including the Crest Originals Winter Collection AI fashion production, which generated 100-plus studio-grade visuals, cut production costs by 70 percent and shipped in just five days, demonstrate the operational power of its AI creative pipeline.

“Brands are overwhelmed. They need more creatives, more variations, more hooks, and they need them faster than any traditional agency can deliver,” said Nikhil Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO of Kreativemedia.io. “Having Jitendra on board is huge for us. He brings deep expertise in SEO, AI marketing, PR, and brand building, plus access to a global network he has built over more than a decade. Together we are building something rare, a creative agency where AI, brand storytelling, SEO authority, and performance marketing are fully integrated under one roof.”

What Kreativemedia.io Does

Kreativemedia.io is an AI-native creative agency that produces high-converting advertising assets for e-commerce, DTC, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and consumer brands. Its core offerings include AI-generated video ads in UGC and creator style, AI talking-head ads with natural delivery, AI product and fashion photography, AI commercial videos, and platform-optimized creatives for Meta, Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts.

The agency’s value proposition is simple but powerful: 10x faster production, infinite scalability from 5 to 500 plus creatives a month, and quality that rivals professional studio shoots. Brands working with Kreativemedia.io report an average 3x ROAS lift, a 48-hour script-to-video turnaround, and unlimited hook and CTA variations for split testing, capabilities that traditional agencies simply cannot match. Trusted clients include Linoto, Crest Originals, Mintree, Joyzze, and Kiya Tomlin Fashion.

The Road Ahead: AI Automation, Agentic Workflows, and Global Expansion

With Vaswani’s investment secured, Kreativemedia.io is doubling down on its long-term vision: building the world’s most advanced AI advertising automation platform. The roadmap includes deeper investment in agentic AI creative workflows, proprietary model fine-tuning for brand consistency, expansion into new verticals such as health, fitness, and SaaS, and a stronger global presence across the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The company is also developing internal tooling that will allow brands to plug directly into Kreativemedia.io’s AI creative engine, manage testing pipelines, and scale ad accounts with less manual lift. The aim is to deliver an end-to-end system where briefing, creative production, ad iteration, and performance feedback all run through AI-augmented workflows, reinforced by SEO, PR, and brand strategy guidance from Vaswani’s broader ecosystem.

“This is just the beginning,” added Goyal. “Within the next 24 months, we want Kreativemedia.io to be the default creative partner for any serious e-commerce brand running paid ads anywhere in the world.”

About Kreativemedia.io

Kreativemedia.io is a next-generation AI creative agency that engineers high-performing, brand-aligned advertising assets using specialized AI workflows. The company helps modern growth teams scale paid social creative output on Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms without compromising quality, consistency, or brand integrity. To learn more or book a strategy call, visit kreativemedia.io.

About Jitendra Vaswani

Jitendra Vaswani is an internationally recognized AI SEO expert, PR and branding specialist, investor, author, and keynote speaker. He is the Founder of BloggersIdeas.com, the CEO of Digiexe.ai (an AI digital marketing agency helping brands with AI videos and automations), the Founder of Affiliate Booster, and the owner of SaaSUltra.com. With more than a decade of experience and 1,400-plus clients served, including brands like FirstCry and Zopper, Jitendra is known for his “no fluff,” ROI focused approach to SEO, AI marketing, affiliate growth, and brand storytelling. He speaks regularly at international marketing and affiliate conferences and is a leading voice on the shift from traditional SEO to LLM- and AI-driven search.

Media Contact:

Kreativemedia.io

Email: hello@kreativemedia.io

Website: kreativemedia.io